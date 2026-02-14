Predicting Remainder of Arizona State's Basketball Season

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (13-12, 4-8 Big 12) have new life in the midst of conference play after a gutsy 85-76 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

Bobby Hurley is poised to enter the home stretch of the 2025-26 season with an even split of three games at home and three games on the road - all with what likely will continue to be an eight-man rotation.

While the Sun Devils still face a trio of ranked teams over the remainder of the season, the consistent competitive outings against elite competition such as Gonzaga and Arizona points to a squad that has the ability to pull out an upset victory. Arizona State on SI predicts the final six games of the season below.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) goes to the basket against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Texas Tech: Loss

Tuesday's game against the Red Raiders likely serves as the best opportunity to pick up a marquee win over the rest of the regular season.

This game has the definite potential to be a contested one, with the Sun Devils possessing the frontcourt talent (Massamba Diop, Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, Allen Mukeba) to stay within striking distance.

Ultimately, Texas Tech's recent string of convincing performances and J.T. Toppin being a game-changer give the Red Raiders a narrow edge heading into game night.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

@Baylor: Win

Baylor currently ranks 14th in the Big 12 standings - posting just a 3-9 record to this point.

The addition of forward James Nnaji was expected to be a game-changer, but it has yet to pay off to this point. Baylor is incredibly reliant on guard play, as Tounde Yessoufou and Cameron are high-scoring guards that have kept the team in several games as of late, including in a 99-94 loss to Brigham Young.

The road environment is going to be another hurdle to climb, but Arizona State prevails here in a game that would serve as anoher key victory.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

@TCU: Win

TCU is a team that have postured themselves to be in play for an NCAA tournament selection over the last week-plus - the effort was fully realized with a victory over Iowa State earlier in the week.

Jamie Dixon's team has an eight-man rotation that is regularly available, with the team bringing gritty defense to the table, as well as an offense that features a balanced scoring attack that is pushed forward by forward David Punch.

The likelihood that the Sun Devils come out of the Texas toad trip with a 2-0 record is slim, but the recent uptick in defensive production and the high-level shot making from Moe Odum gift them a distinct opportunity to do just that.

Utah: Win

Utah is currently considered the weakest team in the Big 12 by all accounts.

Arizona State struggled in the second half against the Utes in the metting in Salt Lake last week, but ultimately prevailed due to a dominant first half.

It's difficult to see the Sun Devils losing the return game in Tempe - there's simply too large of a difference in talent between the two rosters as a whole.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) looks for the play against the Utah Utes during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kansas: Loss

Kansas is quickly boosting their profile as a national contender in recent weeks behind a balanced roster that has won games even when star guard Darryn Peterson has had to sit out.

Arizona State has had some success against Kansas over the last 10 years and are likely to be playing in front of a lively home crowd, but the Jayhawks may have too much firepower.

@Iowa State: Loss

Iowa State has shown moments of vulnerability during Big 12 play, but have largely been a juggernaut during the course of this season. It's unlikely that the Cyclones would drop their home finale.

Overall: 16-15 (7-11 Big 12)

This is an output that exceeds expectations relative to what they were heading into the season, but are a bit disappointing with the 9-2 start to the year in mind.

Still, the Sun Devils would enter the Big 12 tournament with a real hope of being in play for a tournament bid - assuming the team pulls off one or two wins in the tournament.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .