Arizona State Prepares for Season-Defining Games
Arizona State football is back in the AP Top 25, but the road ahead is anything but easy. After knocking off Baylor and TCU to open Big 12 play, the Sun Devils sit at 4-1 and are finally starting to look like the team many thought they would be this season.
ASU's offense piled up nearly 500 total yards against TCU, the defense made big plays in crunch time, and Adrian “Boogie” Wilson stepped up once again in place of injured safety Xavion Alfred.
Still, two games stand out as season-defining: Utah and Texas Tech.
Utah in Salt Lake City
Arizona State travels to Salt Lake City next Saturday to face the Utah Utes. The Utes have been solid this year, bouncing back from a tough loss to Texas Tech with a win over West Virginia.
Quarterback Devin Dampier looked strong, but Utah’s real strength lies in the Offensive line.
Their offensive tackles, Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, are NFL-caliber players who will test ASU’s pass rush.
Rice-Eccles Stadium is also one of the tougher places to play in the conference. If ASU drops this game, it could give Utah a massive advantage in the Big 12 race, since both teams would share a loss and Utah would own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
That makes this matchup critical for the Sun Devils to dominate their role in the Big 12.
Texas Tech in Tempe
If Utah is a must-win, then Texas Tech might be the biggest game on the entire Big 12 schedule.
Last year, the Red Raiders spoiled ASU’s conference debut with a 30-22 win. Now they come into Tempe looking even stronger, led by quarterback Behren Morton and a reloaded defense.
Their dominance over Utah in the fourth quarter two weeks ago showed just how dangerous they can be.
ASU, meanwhile, has built a nine-game home winning streak and hasn’t lost a Big 12 home game since joining the league.
The atmosphere in Tempe has been electric—some of the best crowds since 2014. There’s even talk that ESPN’s College GameDay could make its first visit to Tempe in 20 years if this matchup lives up to the hype.
What’s at Stake
For ASU, these two games will likely decide whether they return to the Big 12 title game for a second straight year.
Lose to Utah, and Texas Tech becomes a do-or-die situation. Win both, and the Sun Devils will be firmly in control of their destiny.
It hasn’t always been perfect this season, but with the offense clicking and the defense finding its stride, ASU looks like a team that can make serious noise in the Big 12 if it handles business in these massive matchups.
