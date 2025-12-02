Arizona State Remains in Top Tier of Big 12 Power Rankings
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football regular season is now complete following an 8-4 campaign that saw them in contention for the Big 12 title going into the last week prior to postseason play.
This was a Big 12 season that was marked by a singular dominant team, several solid to strong squads, and a small handful of which that didn't hold up to the compeition.
Arizona State on SI power ranks all 16 teams going into bowl season below - with many not receiving the opportunity to change their fortunes heading into 2026.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State was one of the absolute worst teams in power conference play in 2025, but have new life after hiring North Texas head coach Eric Morris.
15. Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado went 3-9 in year three of the Deion Sanders era - including a 42-17 loss to Arizona State. Freshman QB Julian Lewis is a major building block moving forward as well.
14. West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia built positive momentum in the middle of the debut season of Rich Rodriguez, but dropped a home game to Texas Tech by a score of 49-0 to end the year 4-8.
13. UCF Knights
UCF showed promise in the return season of Scott Frost as well, but got outscored by BYU by a score of 41-7 after taking a 14-0 lead early in the game to fall short of bowl eligibility.
12. Baylor Bears
Baylor is the biggest disappointment in the Big 12 in 2025, going just 5-7 and squandering a 3,000 yard season from QB Sawyer Robertson
11. Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas fell just short of bowl eligibility following a disastrous fourth quarter against Utah last Friday.
10. Cincinnati Bearcats
No one collapsed quite as obtusely as the Bearcats, who lost their final four games to finish the regular season 7-5. Head coach Scott Satterfield will likely enter the 2026 season with his seat warm.
9. Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State rallied with a 4-2 record to close the season to reach bowl eligibility - and very nearly defeated Utah in week 13. Avery Johnson improved greatly at the quarterback position, and they have real momentum heading into next season.
8. TCU Horned Frogs
TCU rallied to finish the regular season with eight wins after losing two consecutive games late in the season to crush conference title hopes.
7. Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State won eight games in their own right - ending another year under Matt Campbell by arguably overachieving once again after losing numerous players in-season due to injury.
6. Houston Cougars
Houston defeated Baylor to finish the campaign 9-3. They did defeat Arizona State head-to-head, but a loss to West Virginia hurts them in this specific exercise.
5. Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State remains amongst the upper-tier of Big 12 teams heading into bowl season despite the loss to Arizona. Kenny Dillingham has built a program that is set to be a force in the conference for years to come.
4. Arizona Wildcats
The Wildcats had a resurgent season under second-year head coach Brent Brennan and absolutely deserve due credit for a nine-win campaign behind the arm of Noah Fifita and a stout secondary.
3. Utah Utes
Utah avoided two upset bids in the final two games of the regular season to finish the 12-game stretch with 10 victories. Devon Dampier was a massive addition for a program that needed a quarterback.
2. BYU Cougars
The Cougars didn't always win pretty, but head coach Kalani Sitake finally got the program to the spot they have been seeking to get to for some time.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The best team in the Big 12 all season. Arizona State defeating the Red Raiders should be considered an accomplishment in and of itself.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!