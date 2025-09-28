Arizona State Home Field Advantage Continues to Grow
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils extended a win streak at Mountain America Stadium that goes back to August 31 of last season on Friday night, when the team stormed back to defeat the Texas Christian Horned Frogs.
Sun Devil Stadium had been one of the more underrated environments in all of college football in preceding decades, but the tumultuous years under Herm Edwards significantly dimmed that quirk.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has the fanbase invigorated again - the 35-year-old sees the tide shifting and believes that Tempe is now the place to be on gamedays.
Dillingham on Arizona State Crowd
- "They showed up and they were loud. I loved it. I mean, through the rain, I was like, Man, are people not going to come because they're worried about the start time? No, right? When they open the students, those students sprinted in. I think we're starting to create a demand that if you're not at the football game, where are you? And that's what good programs are. When we say, activate the valley. When I said that from day one, that's what it is. It's the demand to want to get in the building.
- And I think we're creating that demand to want to be in this building, because people tomorrow, we're going to say, Man, were you at the Arizona State football game? Did you see the Arizona State football game? And if we can create that buzz now, we got to get the people who are coming to show up now."
The student section in particular has been incredible since the move to the Big 12 a year ago, although the fanbase as a whole has shown up in droves, with yet another sellout hitting Tempe in the recent victory.
The Sun Devils have the rare opportunity to finish two consecutive seasons with an undefeated mark at home - the next challenge in Tempe is set to be Texas Tech before Houston, West Virginia, and rival Arizona round out the slate.
