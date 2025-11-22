Previewing Big 12 Games That Will Impact Arizona State
TEMPE -- The 25th-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to keep their Big 12 title hopes alive tonight against the struggling Colorado Buffaloes.
A win from Arizona State would keep the door open for a return to Arlington, however the team needs other results from within the conference to go their way - ASU on SI examines key games that will be played throughout the day below.
Baylor @ Arizona
The Territorial Cup is now less than a week away, and this will be a strong ltimus test as to where the Wildcats are at heading into Friday's game.
Arizona QB Noah Fifita has had a well-documented bounce back season and the program is seeking their eighth win of the campaign before heading to Tempe.
Baylor, meanwhile, will look to earn bowl eligibility after the season was derailed following a loss to the Sun Devils on September 20.
Kansas State @ Utah
In an ideal world, the Sun Devils could use Kansas State defeating the Utes on the road.
While Avery Johnson has improved at the QB position over the course of the season, the team as a whole has been wildly inconsistent, and Utah has played as well as anyone in the conference outside of Texas Tech.
A Utah loss would ensure the Sun Devils are ahead in the conference standings with two more victories.
TCU @ Houston
The same goes here - TCU is currently bowl eligible, but are looking to erase two consecutive ugly losses against a Houston team that has exceeded expectations by a significant amount this season.
TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has struggled in recent games, but could be in position to enjoy a get-right game against a Houston defense that has been exploited against offenses such as West Virginia and UCF.
As for Houston, the team is still in the Big 12 title picture - a loss by Willie Fritz's squad would ensure Arizona State jumps them in the standings for good.
BYU @ Cincinnati
This is the most important game of the week for Arizona State.
The Sun Devils need Cincinnati to defeat the one-loss Cougars to open the door for a multi-team tiebreaker that would favor them - that is if Cincinnati loses their final game of the season.
Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby has experienced struggles as of late, but will be playing in front of an energized home crowd against a BYU team that hasn't proved to be impenetrable.
