Previewing Arizona State-Colorado From Opponent's Perspective

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) are set to face an opportunity to remain in the conference title race on Saturday night against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 1-6) in Boulder.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a crunch-time victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 15, while Colorado lost to the same Mountaineers the week prior.
Deion Sanders, freshman Julian Lewis, and the Buffaloes will certainly put much into defeating the Sun Devils this week - ASU on SI caught up with Colorado on SI writer Jack Carlough to discuss the upcoming matchup below.
Q: What is the program morale in Boulder currently? The Buffs have shown promise in certain games this season - such as Iowa State and BYU - but have struggled of late? Are doubts starting to rise about if coach Sanders is the person to bring the program back?
A: Among fans, morale isn’t great in Boulder as the Buffs have fallen well short of expectations this season, largely due to a dud transfer portal class. Players are still seemingly motivated to finish the season strong, but there’s no escaping that changes must be made this offseason. As long as his health holds up, Coach Prime isn’t going anywhere and still has the complete support of athletic director Rick George.
Q: What are your initial thoughts on Julian Lewis? Does he look the part of the face of the program, and what do you believe he has to do to defeat Arizona State in his first major test?
A: Julian Lewis certainly has the physical talent to become the face of Colorado and is beginning to impress with his work ethic and growing football intelligence. Coach Prime has spoken a lot about maximizing first downs, and I’d agree that’s a major key for Lewis to find success against ASU. Getting starting offensive tackles Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III back from injury would also go a long way toward helping Lewis show off his natural arm talent.
Q: Coach Sanders and coach Kenny Dillingham have frequently shown respect to each other over the years - how do you view the mutual respect from the perspective of the Colorado program?
A: Coach Prime has spoken highly of every fellow Big 12 coach he has faced, but Dillingham holds a unique spot as the two were hired within weeks of each other back in 2022. Sanders certainly respects Dillingham’s success at Arizona State, and while the two may not align in every aspect, both can learn plenty from the other. Colorado players have also spoken highly of Dillingham this week, adding another layer to the respect.
Q: Name one offensive and one defensive x-factor for the Buffs that Arizona State fans may not be anticipating to be major difference makers.
On offense, tight end Zach Atkins is a name Coach Prime mentioned earlier this week to keep an eye on. The former Division II transfer has been one of Lewis’ favorite targets the past two weeks and could take another step forward against ASU.
Linebacker Shaun Myers is coming off his most productive game as a Buff (eight tackles, one TFL) and remains the definition of an overlooked defensive player for Colorado.
Q: What is your ultimate prediction of this game - score and a brief rationale as to why the predicted outcome came to be?
A: While the next couple of injury reports will play a big factor (i.e. Jordyn Tyson, Jordan Seaton and Larry Johnson III), Arizona State is simply playing for too much to come out soft against Colorado. I’ve been impressed by how Dillingham and Marcus Arroyo have maximized Jeff Sims over the past few games, and Colorado’s defense has yet to fully prove itself against dual-threat quarterbacks. I predict Arizona State to win, 34-21.
Arizona State-Colorado Broadcast Details
The Sun Devils and Buffaloes are set to face-off at 6 P.M. MST on ESPN2 on Saturday.
