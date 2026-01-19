Previewing Key Week in Store for Arizona State WBB

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program continues to be off to a historic start under first-year head coach Molly Miller, as the Sun Devils moved to 17-2 on the year after a dominant 67-51 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona State is now 4-2 in Big 12 play, with real potential to finish within the top-six of the conference, especially with the recent struggles of Iowa State being taken into account.

Arizona State on SI examines the week ahead for the Sun Devils - with a brief look at the two opponents that they are set to face on the road.

Wednesday: @ West Virginia

West Virginia is currently considered the second best squad in the Big 12 as of Sunday, according to the NCAA NET metric.

The Mountaineers sit at 15-4, with a 5-2 mark in the Big 12 - the team was incredibly close to being undefeated in conference play at this stage, as they lost to Texas Tech by five and TCU by a singular point as the result of a game-winning shot.

West Virginia is paced by a very balanced scoring effort, as four players average double figures. Gia Cooke is the leading scorer (14.9 PPG), while point guard Jordan Harrison averages five assists per contest.

The game is set to be played in Morgantown, West Virginia on Wednesday night - tip is 5 P.M. MST.

Saturday: @ Cincinnati

The Bearcats have struggled significantly more than the Mountaineers this season, as they are currently 7-12 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play.

Cincinnati did manage to upset Iowa State earlier in league play, but they also lost their first three contests, and are coming off of a loss to West Virginia.

Don't be deceived by the record and a handful fo the results that the Bearcats have seen this season - the roster is chalk full of talent. Guard Mya Perry has cleared 20 points in three Big 12 games thus far, while freshman Caliyah DeVillasee has taken the nation by storm with an incredible all-around play during the first 14 games of her career. Freshman Kylie Torrence has also provided much promise for the future of Cincinnati basketball, and figures to be a challenge to Arizona State's frontline that features Heloisa Carrera/McKinna Brackens.

Arizona State is set to play the game at Cincinnati - with tip time set for noon MST on Saturday.

Arizona State Sun Devils McKinna Brackens (21) and Eastern Washington Eagles Emily McElmurry (23) fight for possession during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 8, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

