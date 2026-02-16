Previewing Major Week Ahead for Arizona State WBB

TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program (21-6, 8-6 Big 12) have continued to exceed expectations in the debut season of employing Molly Miller as the head coach.

The Sun Devils are entering the final four games of the regular season over the next two-plus weeks after earning a 2-0 record last week - having defeated Utah and Arizona in what proved to be gritty efforts.

Now, Arizona State appears poised to extend Miller's record of victories earned by a first-year coach with the program - the squad takes on two more Big 12 foes in the days ahead.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller reacts during action against the Utah Utes at Desert Financial Arena on Feb. 11, 2026, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wednesday: @ Iowa State

This battle is very likely to have major implications as far as the conference standings and seeding for the league tournament is concerned. The Sun Devils and Cyclones are currently tied in the standings following the latter defeating Kansas State on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa State stuck around the top 10 range throughout much of non-conference play, although they did fall out of the top 25 entirely after losing their first five games in the league schedule.

Still, the Cyclones average 83 points per game and only cede roughly 64 points to opponents per contest - which makes the in-conference results quite perplexing. Iowa State's offense is paced by the highest-scoring player in division one in Audi Crooks, who is posting averages of 25.5 PPG and 7.5 RPG - proving to be one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the sport over the last two seasons.

Jada Williams has been an ideal backcourt addition as well - the former Arizona guard is averaging 14.4 PPG and 7.4 APG this season.

Arizona State and Iowa State are set for a start time of 5:30 MST from Hilton Colliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Saturday: Houston

Houston has struggled a great deal this season, as the Cougars stand at just 7-18 - with a 1-13 mark in the Big 12 that places them at the very bottom of the 16-team league this season.

Houston averages just north of 61 points per game and do not roster a player that averages double digit scoring figures to this point of the season. There's little doubt that this is a game that Arizona State cannot afford to lose, especially after dropping a game to Cincinnati just three weeks ago.

Arizona State-Houston is slated for an afternoon tip time of 2:00 P.M. MST from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

