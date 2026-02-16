Arizona State's Projected Tournament Fate Remains Murky Despite Undefeated Week

TEMPE -- Four games remain in the regular season of the 2025-26 Arizona State women's basketball team.

The Sun Devils currently stand at 21-6 and 8-6 in the Big 12 heading into the home stretch of the season - which is marked with a pair of wins over Utah, a triumph over Oklahoma State, and other key conference victories.

There are still major skeptics despite the 2-0 week that Arizona State just experienced, with the Sun Devils still being considered on the wrong side of the NCAA tournament bubble heading into the new week.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller yells out to her team as they play the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Still Seen as Fringe Tournament Squad

Arizona State is currently being held out of the 68-team field according to ESPN's bracket expert Charlie Creme.

This comes in the face of the Sun Devils being slotted in the top half of the Big 12 standings at the moment and in taking down strong teams such as Oklahoma State.

The Sun Devils do possess the profile of a borderline NCAA tournament squad, as they rank eighth in the conference in NET rankings as of Sunday, although their case remains in position to be strenghened.

Arizona State Tournament Appearance Would be Massive

There's a large amount of things at stake over the final four games of the regular season and Big 12 tournament, as a bid to the tournament would be their first since the 2018-19 season.

While the future is certainly bright for Molly Miller's program, a selection to the bracket in the first season of the leadership shakeup would serve as a statement to the rest of the Big 12 - and potentially the rest of the country.

All the Sun Devils can do over the next month is control what is in front of them.

Kansas State Wildcats forward Nastja Claessens (4) steals the ball away from ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Lies Ahead for ASU?

Arizona State has two more opportunities to pick up a quadrant one victory this season - as they take to the road to face Iowa State (30th in NET) on Wednesday, and Texas Tech (30) on March 1. Iowa State is coming off of a narrow victory over Kansas State and roster one of the best players in college basketball in Audi Crooks.

They are also set to host BYU on February 25 after losing in the first meeting between the two in Provo on January 3.

The one game that Arizona State absolutely cannot afford to drop is the home battle against Houston this coming Saturday, as the Cougars rank 173rd in NET as of Sunday.

