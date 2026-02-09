Previewing Major Week Ahead for Arizona State WBB

TEMPE -- Molly Miller has continuously proven to be a visionary hire to become the leader of the Arizona State women's basketball program by AD Graham Rossini last March.

The Sun Devils sit at 19-6 and 6-6 in Big 12 play in the midst of the first campaign under Miller, which included a perfect 15-0 start to the campaign. They have also picked up key wins over Utah and Oklahoma State in league play to continue the push to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The team fell short of another major opportunity for an elite win on Saturday, as 15th-ranked Baylor escaped with a 67-64 win. The heart-wrenching loss doesn't defeat the purpose of the Arizona State season, however - as there are still six games left to impress the selection committee ahead of the Big 12 tournament.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller talks to her team on the sidelines as they play the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI previews the week that is ahead for the Sun Devils below.

Wednesday: Utah

Arizona State is set to host Utah in what will be a rematch of the 69-68 victory that Arizona State earned on December 31 in Salt Lake City.

The win featured a breakout performance by ASU forward McKinna Brackens, who scored 31points against a Utah front-line that was overmatched for much of the contest. Utah does feature a dynamic guard duo, as senior Lani White averages 15 points a game on efficient shooting splits, while Maty Wilke averages 10.3 points per contest and contributes quality defense in addition to the scoring.

Arizona State and Utah are set for a tip-off time of 6:30 P.M. MST, with the broadcast set to be on ESPN+.

Saturday: @ Arizona

Arizona State is going to close out the season series against their bitter rival to close the week out after narrowly defeating the Wildcats by a score of 68-61 on January 28.

The Sun Devils were paced in scoring by Gabby Elliott, who pitched in 22 points and got to the free throw line on four different occasions. Noelani Cornfield has potential to be a factor yet again for the Wildcats in this matchup after previously scoring 19 points and dishing out six assists for an Arizona squad that controlled a large amount of that contest.

Arizona State is slated to take on Arizona at noon MST in Tucson - with a time change due to College Gameday being hosted at the same venue.

ASU Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) tries to spin past Kansas State Wildcats defender Gina Garcia (6) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

