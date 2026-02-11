Previewing ASU's Return Home Against Utah

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (19-6, 6-6 Big 12) are set to return home on Wednesday night against the Utah Utes (16-8, 7-5) after a trip to take on Baylor over the weekend.

The Sun Devils defeated Utah in the first meeting between the two teams on December 31 in a narrow 69-68 contest - now, both teams are firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble heading into the matchup.

Follow key game information, matchups, and a prediction below with Arizona State on SI.

Game Informtaion

WHO: Utah @ Arizona State

WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

WHEN: 6:30 P.M. MST

BROADCAST: ESPN+

ASU Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) tries to spin past Kansas State Wildcats defender Gina Garcia (6) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Skinny: Arizona State is considered to be in the tournament bubble, as ESPN's Charlie Creme categorizes the Sun Devils as the second team out of the 68-team field, while Utah is in the "last four byes" at the moment.

Arizona State's 69-68 win over Utah on December 31 was charged by a 31-point performance from forward McKinna Brackens and extended the Sun Devils' undefeated start to the season.

Now, ASU needs to continue to stack up victories after falling to 6-6 in Big 12 play behind a narow 67-64 loss to Baylor on Saturday.

ASU Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Utah Player to Watch: Reese Ross

Ross is a third-year forward with the Utah program - the 6'1" post player is averaging a career-best 9.9 points per game, as well as 8.5 rebounds per night.

The junior also shoots 33% from three-point range, proving to be a floor-spacer that is worthy of garnering at least some attention on the perimeter.

Ross will serve as a real challege for Arizona State's frontcourt after the group held up quite well against Baylor.

ASU Sun Devils guard Jyah LoVett(4) brings the ball up court past Kansas State Wildcats guard Gina Garcia (6) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: Arizona State Win

This game has potential to go either way, as Arizona State won by just one point in the first meeting. Utah has earned a pair of crucial victories since, as they took down TCU and West Virginia at home, although they are also coming off of a loss to Iowa State.

Utah and Arizona State mirror each other in many ways, as they are both defensive-centric teams that score under 70 points per game. One area that has potential to favor Utah the second time around is the heightened three-point volume, as they average 26.1 attempts from beyond the arc this season.

Ultimately, Arizona State has the tools to come away with another win - expect Brackens to put together another huge performance tonight.

