Previewing ASU's Return Home Against Utah
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (19-6, 6-6 Big 12) are set to return home on Wednesday night against the Utah Utes (16-8, 7-5) after a trip to take on Baylor over the weekend.
The Sun Devils defeated Utah in the first meeting between the two teams on December 31 in a narrow 69-68 contest - now, both teams are firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble heading into the matchup.
Follow key game information, matchups, and a prediction below
Game Informtaion
WHO: Utah @ Arizona State
WHERE: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
WHEN: 6:30 P.M. MST
BROADCAST: ESPN+
The Skinny: Arizona State is considered to be in the tournament bubble, as ESPN's Charlie Creme categorizes the Sun Devils as the second team out of the 68-team field, while Utah is in the "last four byes" at the moment.
Arizona State's 69-68 win over Utah on December 31 was charged by a 31-point performance from forward McKinna Brackens and extended the Sun Devils' undefeated start to the season.
Now, ASU needs to continue to stack up victories after falling to 6-6 in Big 12 play behind a narow 67-64 loss to Baylor on Saturday.
Utah Player to Watch: Reese Ross
Ross is a third-year forward with the Utah program - the 6'1" post player is averaging a career-best 9.9 points per game, as well as 8.5 rebounds per night.
The junior also shoots 33% from three-point range, proving to be a floor-spacer that is worthy of garnering at least some attention on the perimeter.
Ross will serve as a real challege for Arizona State's frontcourt after the group held up quite well against Baylor.
Prediction: Arizona State Win
This game has potential to go either way, as Arizona State won by just one point in the first meeting. Utah has earned a pair of crucial victories since, as they took down TCU and West Virginia at home, although they are also coming off of a loss to Iowa State.
Utah and Arizona State mirror each other in many ways, as they are both defensive-centric teams that score under 70 points per game. One area that has potential to favor Utah the second time around is the heightened three-point volume, as they average 26.1 attempts from beyond the arc this season.
Ultimately, Arizona State has the tools to come away with another win - expect Brackens to put together another huge performance tonight.
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.