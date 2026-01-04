Major Takeaways From Arizona State's Big 12 Opening Loss

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5) started out Big 12 play with a tough loss to digest to the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon in Tempe.

The Sun Devils went into the contest short-handed and with head coach Bobby Hurley being forced to make changes to the starting unit - this didn't bode incredibly well in the first half of the game, but turned around over the final 20 minutes.

Arizona State on SI provides a quartet of key takeaways from the disheartening, yet promising loss below.

Three-point Struggles Continue to Haunt Arizona State

Arizona State has gone just 14-73 from beyond the arc over the last three games - including a 6-28 effort on Saturday.

This simply isn't going to cut it - coach Hurley said as much in his post-game press conference.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts on the sidelines as they play the Oregon State Beavers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joseph Rondone/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You know, just missing a ton of shots like we, you know, for the last three games. I mean, I've talked about the other two games were six for 28 tonight from three and a number of good looks that can't make right now. So we're in, you're learning a tailspin right now from behind the three point line in the last three games, and we had made a lot of those shots going into the UCLA game, and it's part of the reason we had a good record and we were viewed as a really good three point shooting but not the last three games."

Arizona State has too many quality three-point shooters to be faltering so much as of late - something has to give, and it's difficult to envision this cold stretch lasting much longer.

... So Does Rebounding

The Buffaloes won the rebounding battle 42-32 - including securing 14 offensive rebounds that resulted in 13 second-chance points.

Hurley recognized that the absence of Trouet harmed the team rebounding effort at times during the game, but that doesn't absolve key rebounds given up.

One certainty with this team over the remainder of the season is that communication, boxing out, and ball tracking once a shot goes up - especially against teams with more size.

Arizona State Sun Devils Allen Mukeba (23) grabs Colorado Buffaloes Alon Michaeli’s (3) jersey as he blocks him during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 3, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sun Devils Did Put Up Impressive Fight

Although they are on a three-game losing streak and lost a very winnable game, there has to be a level of commending for the eight-man rotation to battle in the manner in which they did.

Starting center Massamba Diop continues to take the college game by storm in different manners every single game. Diop scored 20 points, secured seven blocks, and created a highlight-reel three-point play with a eurostep finish off of a dribble drive.

Forward Allen Mukeba scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, and combined for four steals/blocks in what was arguably his best showing as a Sun Devil. Anthony "Pig" Johnson continues to be a revelation for the team off the bench, as he scored 20 points and appears to be in-line to contend for the league's sixth man of the year award.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) drives to the basket against Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moe Odum was every bit of the engine that the team needed him to be, as he dropped 21 points and dished out a near-career high of 12 assists.

This was all while being without Trouet, while guards Noah Meeusen and Bryce Ford, as well as forward Marcus Adams Jr. struggled to get into a consistent rhythm.

Arizona State in Must-win Territory Next Saturday

The Sun Devils play an absolute gauntlet over the next two weeks. Arizona State travels to play Brigham Young on Saturday, Arizona on January 14, and Houston on January 18.

In between those three games is a home date with Kansas State on January 10 - this game has an undeinably high chance of becoming a must-win contest.

Arizona State will not be favored in any of the trio of road contests - losses in those games as well as a loss to Kansas State spells an 0-5 start to league play, as well as a seven-game losing streak that would mirror what went down a year ago. Arizona State must take advantage of the home battle against an inconsistent K-State squad on Saturday.

