Previewing Week Ahead for Arizona State Women's Basketball

Molly Miller's Arizona State Sun Devils (18-5, 5-5 Big 12) are coming into what will likely be an especially consequential week for the program in the 2025-26 season.

The Sun Devils are coming off of their first home loss of the season, and are now split at .500 in their second season in the new league - although this is a marked improvement in comparison to what was seen in the previous season, it also can be categorized as a slight disappointment at the moment.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at the two games the team faces in the days ahead below.

Wednesday: vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State (18-5, 7-3) have recently established themselves as one of the best teams in the conference that currently stands as unranked.

The Oklahoma State offense is among one of the most potent in the Big 12, as the balanced scoring attack averages 86 points per contest. The attack is led by seven different players who average 9.9 points per contest or better. The team also posts incredibly efficient shooting splits and is one of the better jump shooting teams in the conference.

One of the more fascinating matchups to watch in this game is Arizona State's forward tandem of McKinna Brackens and Heloisa Carrera being paired against a guard-heavy Oklahoma State team that features one big in Achol Akot.

Arizona State is set to close out the stretch at home against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at 6:30 P.M. MST, with the contest set to be broadcast on ESPN+.

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday: @ #14 Baylor

The matchup with Baylor is the third ranked matchup that the Sun Devils are set to face this season after previously falling to TCU and coming up short against West Virginia.

Baylor has regularly been one of the best programs in the Big 12 over the last two decades and is potentially a sleeper on the national stage.

The Bears are paced in scoring by Taliah Scott (20.2 PPG), while Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is poised to average a double-double for a second consecutive season. There is little doubt that Baylor is a balanced, well-coached squad that will present numerous challenges for a team that has seen the offense stagnate in recent games.

Arizona State is poised to play in their first nationally broadcast game of the season on FS1 - the game in Waco is slated to begin at 4:00 P.M. MST.

ASU Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

