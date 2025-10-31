Arizona State Star Remains Unlikely to Play vs Iowa State
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now roughly a day and a half away from facing off against the Iowa State Cyclones on the road on Saturday morning.
The Sun Devils sit at 5-3 and are currently fighting for the chance to defend their Big 12 title from 2024 over the final four games of the regular season - they will be doing it short-handed this week.
The program released their player availability report on Thursday night, as mandated by the Big 12 - it remained the same from what was seen on Wednesday.
OUT
QB Sam Leavitt, TE Jayden Fortier, RB Kyson Brown, DL Zac Swanson, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Isaiah Iosefa, DB Tommy Romano, OL Matai Jefferson
Leavitt will miss his second game of the season after exiting the loss to Houston on two different equations - Jeff Sims and the recently cleared freshman Cameron Dyer will serve as the active players at the quarterback position.
Brown and Alford have been star-level players that have had extended absences - the points of their respective returns are uncertain to this point.
Swanson has only played in one game this season, and appears primed to be a candidate for a medical redshirt after missing his 9th game of the campaign.
OUT - 1st Half
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser
Rowser will not play in the first half of the game after being ejected from the Houston contest due to a controversial targeting call in the second half. This will necessitate Brian Ward to find a player in the secondary to step up alongside Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.
DOUBTFUL
WR Jordyn Tyson, LB Tate Romney
Tyson's status is unchanged from Wednesday night, and he is poised to miss his second consecutive contest after suffering a hamstring injury against Texas Tech. Romney is unlikely to suit up as well after missing last week's game.
QUESTIONABLE
DL Prince Dorbah, OL Joey Su'a
Dorbah is a strong possibility to play once again after being upgraded from doubtful to questionable this time a week ago. The edge rusher has been on and off the injury report in recent weeks, but it truly feels as if the star is seeking to push through whatever is ailing him.
Arizona State is set to face Iowa State at 10 A.M. AZT on Saturday morning, with the game being broadcast on TNT.
