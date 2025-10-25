Arizona State Unveils Final Injury Report vs Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking to definitively secure bowl eligibility in 2025 - more importantly continuing their push towards another Big 12 title - later today against the Houston Cougars.
There was already a fair amount of clarity surrounding player availability earlier this week, as star WR Jordyn Tyson was ruled out on Wednesday, but there were several other key players that had statuses that were monitored in the succeeding days.
Now, the program has unveiled the final report ahead of the 5 P.M. AZT start - below is the list of final designations.
IN
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser, S Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, LB Jordan Crook, TE Chamon Metayer, QB Sam Leavitt, TE Khamari Anderson, TE AJ Ia, DB Adama Fall, P Kanyon Floyd, DB Kyan McDonald, LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat
The Arizona State starting secondary duo in Rowser and Wilson is officially set to suit up following a full week being listed as questionable. Expect reserve Jack Bal and nickel Montana Warren to still potentially factor into the position, as well as Kyan McDonald.
Crook is officially active as well after spending all week on the report in his own right - the senior will be lining up alongside fellow standout Keyshaun Elliott, although sophomore Martell Hughes will be a force in the game as well.
Game-Time Decision
DL Prince Dorbah
Dorbah has seemingly improved significantly over the last several days after being listed as doubtful in the initial report on Wednesday - it now appears as if the senior edge rusher has a real chance to play this week alongside Clayton Smith, Elijah O'Neal, and Justin Wodtly.
OUT
WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson, QB Christian Hunt, LB Tate Romney
Tyson had been viewed as a player that had a real chance to miss the game after pushing through a hamstring issue in last week's victory - receivers such as Jaren Hamilton, Derek Eusebio, and Malik McClain will look to pick up slack in this contest.
Romney was ruled out on Thursday night after previously being questionable, while Hunt was a late addition to the report as well. The rest of the players have missed the last several games - with Brown and Alford being of particular interest. Dillingham has said the hope is to get Brown back after the November 8 off week and to get Alford back late in the season if possible.
Arizona State-Houston is set to start at roughly 5 P.M. AZT this evening.
