Arizona State Unveils First Week 9 Player Availability Report
TEMPE -- Arizona State is just days away from facing the 6-1 Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium.
The Sun Devils are coming off of an emotional 26-22 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders - the victory unfortunately came with a cost, as multiple players went down during the game.
The status of several players had been the subject of much discussion in recent days - with head coach Kenny Dillingham hinting at certain verdicts becoming realities as of the Big-12 mandated player availability report on Wednesday night.
Arizona State on SI has the full report below.
OUT
WR Jordyn Tyson, RB Kyson Brown, DB Xavion Alford, WR Noble Johnson, TE Jayden Fortier, DL Zac Swanson
Tyson was already confirmed out by Dillingham on Wednesday, while Brown, Alford and the rest of the players ruled out have already missed extensive time.
DOUBTFUL
DL Prince Dorbah
The status surrounding Dorbah has been a major question in recent days after exiting the second half of the win over Texas Tech with an undisclosed injury. It is now likely that the star will miss the upcoming game - expect Justin Wodlty and Elijah O'Neal to collectively step up in his place if he is unable to make a quick turnaround.
QUESTIONABLE
DB Myles "Ghost" Rowser, S Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, LB Jordan Crook, LB Tate Romney
Rowser, Wilson, and Crook were hinted to be questionable by Dillingham on Wednesday, while Romney was a surprise addition to the report.
Rowser and Wilson have been the starting safety duo for over a month since Alford has been out - Jack Bal and perhaps Montana Warren will have major opportunities if one or both are unable to go.
As for Crook and Romney - Keyshaun Elliott has one of the starting spots locked up, while Martell Hughes has excelled in his expanded role since Zyrus Fiaseu suffered a season-ending injury against Baylor on September 20. Freshman Isaiah Iosefa has an outside chance to see run depending on how the next several days go as well.
PROBABLE
TE Chamon Metayer, QB Sam Leavitt, TE Khamari Anderson, TE AJ Ia, DB Adama Fall, DB Jack Bal, P Kanyon Floyd, DB Kyan McDonald, LB Prayer Young-Blackgoat, OL Max Iheanachor, OL Wade Helton, DL C.J. Fite
Iheanachor being listed as probable is a positive development, while Leavitt appears posed to make a second straight start after missing the loss to Utah.
Arizona State is set to face Houston at 5 P.M. AZT on Saturday evening.
