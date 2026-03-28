Arizona State Pro Day: The Players With the Most to Gain

Pro Day isn’t just another workout; it’s a job interview. For a few Arizona State players, this Friday could decide whether they hear their name called on draft day or have to fight for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. While some players already have solid tape, others need one big performance to prove they belong at the next level.

And honestly, those are the most interesting stories.

Not About the Stars, It’s About the Opportunities

Pro Day usually isn’t about the guaranteed NFL guys. It’s about the players on the edge, the ones who need one great day to change everything. Arizona State has several of those players this year.

Guys like Keith Abney, Xavion Alford, and Chamon Metayer aren’t necessarily locks to be drafted, which makes this moment even bigger. One fast 40-yard dash, one clean set of drills, or one standout performance can completely shift how scouts view them.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keith Abney: Speed Could Change Everything

Keith Abney might have the most to gain out of anyone. As a defensive back, his value depends a lot on measurable traits like speed and quickness.

If Abney runs a strong 40-yard dash and looks smooth in drills, teams will notice immediately. Defensive backs who can move well and keep up with receivers always get attention, even if they weren’t huge names during the season.

For Abney, this is his chance to prove he belongs athletically.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Xavion Alford: A Chance to Enter the Conversation

Xavion Alford is in a similar situation. He’s shown flashes, but Pro Day is where he can really put himself on the radar.

For safies, it’s not just about speed; it’s about movement, reaction time, and fluidity. If Alford looks comfortable in drills and tests well, he could go from being overlooked to someone teams want to take a chance on.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chamon Metayer: Tight Ends Always Get Looks

Chamon Metayer might quietly be one of the most important players at Pro Day. Tight ends are always in demand in the NFL, especially ones who can both catch and block.

If Metayer shows strong hands and solid blocking technique, he could really boost his stock. Teams are always looking for versatile tight ends, and a strong Pro Day could make him stand out.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Wodtly: Linemen Have to Prove It Differently

For offensive linemen like Justin Wodtly, Pro Day is less flashy but just as important. Scouts want to see strength, footwork, and how well they move.

If Wodtly performs well in position drills and shows good technique, it can help answer questions that game film might not fully show.

One Day That Can Change Everything

The reality is simple: not everyone at Pro Day will make it to the NFL. But for players like Abney, Alford, Metayer, and Wodtly, this is their moment.

It’s their chance to go from “maybe” to “give him a shot.”

And sometimes, that’s all it takes.