Arizona State Pro Day: The Players With the Most to Gain
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Pro Day isn’t just another workout; it’s a job interview. For a few Arizona State players, this Friday could decide whether they hear their name called on draft day or have to fight for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. While some players already have solid tape, others need one big performance to prove they belong at the next level.
And honestly, those are the most interesting stories.
Not About the Stars, It’s About the Opportunities
Pro Day usually isn’t about the guaranteed NFL guys. It’s about the players on the edge, the ones who need one great day to change everything. Arizona State has several of those players this year.
Guys like Keith Abney, Xavion Alford, and Chamon Metayer aren’t necessarily locks to be drafted, which makes this moment even bigger. One fast 40-yard dash, one clean set of drills, or one standout performance can completely shift how scouts view them.
Keith Abney: Speed Could Change Everything
Keith Abney might have the most to gain out of anyone. As a defensive back, his value depends a lot on measurable traits like speed and quickness.
If Abney runs a strong 40-yard dash and looks smooth in drills, teams will notice immediately. Defensive backs who can move well and keep up with receivers always get attention, even if they weren’t huge names during the season.
For Abney, this is his chance to prove he belongs athletically.
Xavion Alford: A Chance to Enter the Conversation
Xavion Alford is in a similar situation. He’s shown flashes, but Pro Day is where he can really put himself on the radar.
For safies, it’s not just about speed; it’s about movement, reaction time, and fluidity. If Alford looks comfortable in drills and tests well, he could go from being overlooked to someone teams want to take a chance on.
Chamon Metayer: Tight Ends Always Get Looks
Chamon Metayer might quietly be one of the most important players at Pro Day. Tight ends are always in demand in the NFL, especially ones who can both catch and block.
If Metayer shows strong hands and solid blocking technique, he could really boost his stock. Teams are always looking for versatile tight ends, and a strong Pro Day could make him stand out.
Justin Wodtly: Linemen Have to Prove It Differently
For offensive linemen like Justin Wodtly, Pro Day is less flashy but just as important. Scouts want to see strength, footwork, and how well they move.
If Wodtly performs well in position drills and shows good technique, it can help answer questions that game film might not fully show.
One Day That Can Change Everything
The reality is simple: not everyone at Pro Day will make it to the NFL. But for players like Abney, Alford, Metayer, and Wodtly, this is their moment.
It’s their chance to go from “maybe” to “give him a shot.”
And sometimes, that’s all it takes.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.