Potential Arizona State Pro Day Participants Deserve More Shine

TEMPE -- Arizona State is becoming a program that regularly sends players to the NFL once again - with the trend taking a rapid turn in their favor over the last two years.

While Jordyn Tyson , Keith Abney II, Max Iheanachor, and Keyshaun Elliott will receive shine as being prospects that were invited to Indianapolis, there are other unheralded Sun Devil alumn that are squaring up to participate at the school's Pro Day on Friday - ASU on SI breaks down a small handful of the expected participants that deserve more recognition below.

Chamon Metayer

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Metayer was previously seen as one of the 10 best prospects at the TE position by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. but is no longer in that conversation after gradually slowing down the ranks. The rise of other prospects is inevitable, but Metayer's drop off doesn't make much sense.

The former All-Big 12 talent improved in many receiving categories during the 2025 season, while also continuing to advance an elite track record as a run-blocker. It would be a shock to see Metayer not end up with an NFL home.

Justin Wodtly

Wodtly is one of the most unheralded impact Sun Devils over the last decade.

The Ohio native spent three seasons at Cincinnati before moving onto Arizona State after the 2023 season - experiencing a productive first campaign in the desert before fully breaking out a year ago.

ASU defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown against Wyoming during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 31, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wodtly's play off the edge in 2025 was incredible - as the dynamic 6'2" senior leveraged a newfound elasticity as an athlete, while also displaying a motor and leadership that ASU fans grew to love. Wodtly truly put everything on the line to close his career, with recording at least half a sack in each of his final six games in the maroon and gold.

Jesus Gomez

Gomez was the main bright spot in Tempe when it comes to the special teams phase.

The former Eastern Michigan kicker recorded 99 points, including knocking down 22 of 30 field goals - which was headlined by a 54-yard connection in the final game of the season against Duke. Gomez has the ability to stick on an NFL team as a powerful and accurate leg.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Jesus Gomez (35) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Xavion Alford

Alford missed most of the 2025 season after earning All-Big 12 honors the year before - the two-time transfer entrenched himself as a key figure in the culture overhaul that took place in Tempe from 2023-25 despite only playing 15 games with the program.

The safety possesses all of the traits that NFL franchises look at when evaluating a prospect - production, athleticism, leadership, etc. - and seems to be on the mend from a season-ending injury.