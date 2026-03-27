Five Sun Devils With Most to Gain at Pro Day

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the five Sun Devils that have the most to gain at the school's Pro Day on Friday.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below are Pro Day related topics, including who is expected to take place.

Players Expected to Take Part in Pro Day (Known as of Thursday)

QB Jeff Sims

OL Ben Coleman

DL Justin Wodtly

DL Jacob Rich Kongaika

WR Malik McClain

LB Jordan Crook

NB Kyndrich Breedlove

CB Keith Abney II

S Myles "Ghost" Rowser

S Xavion Alford

TE Chamon Metayer

Jordyn Tyson, Keyshaun Elliott, Max Iheanachor expected to be present, but level of participation is unkown

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson (WO40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A source told Arizona State on SI that Abney is expected to take part in every Pro Day activity outside of bench press. This is certainly an intriguing prospect for the projected day two pick, as he possesses impressive film and an eye-opening statistical profile, but concerns remain about his overall build, although those have a strong chance to be quelled on Friday.

Sims is another fascinating name that is slated to participate, as the two-year Sun Devil improved considerably from 2024 to 2025 - playing an integral role in Arizona State taking down Iowa State, West Virginia, and Colorado down the stretch. The quarterback is potentially going to be an intirguing name for NFL teams to take a chance on - especially with a QB class that is perceived to be wide open rankings-wide.

Arizona State’s Jeff Sims (2) takes the snap against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wodtly is yet another intriguing player in Friday's action, as the Ohio native ended his career in Tempe on as high of a note as anyone on the roster. The edge rusher recorded at least half a sack in each of his final six games in maroon and gold.

Tyson's status will be something to monitor as well, as reports have surfaced that the 21 year old receiver will wait until April 16 to participate in many on-field drills, although there are many boxes he can still check in the meantime.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kongaika and Breedlove are other strong personalities that will have an opportunity to impress on Friday, with the former having seen his college career end on an ejection, while the former will look to leverage all of the success that ASU's run defense found over the last two seasons into garnering real interest from multiple franchises.