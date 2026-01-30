Arizona State Product Named as Senior Bowl Standout

TEMPE -- There are several prominent Arizona State alumni that are seeking to live out dreams of reaching the NFL level in the months to come - this list includes wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, and cornerback Keith Abney II - among others.

Perhaps the biggest potential riser up NFL draft boards in the months ahead is right tackle Max Iheanachor, who spent three seasons at Arizona State after committing out of junior college following the 2022 season.

Iheanachor is originally from Nigeria, and actually didn't start playing football until his college days - the growth that was displayed during the three seasons under OL coach Saga Tuitele have caught the attention of the scouting world, including ESPN's Jordan Reid, who labeled the senior as one of the more impressive participants in Mobile this week.

"Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State. He played well against Texas Tech's Bailey-Height edge rusher duo and is a highly athletic tackle prospect. A former soccer and basketball player, Iheanachor's strong hands and light feet make him a prime candidate to shine during one-on-one pass-rush drills. He needs to get stronger as a run blocker, but Iheanachor is one of the best pass blockers in this year's class. He's viewed as a middle-round pick but could rise into the top 100 after this week."

Iheanachor is Intriguing Prospect

As mentioned above, Iheanachor's frame, ability as a pass blocker, footwork, and malleable future from a potential perspective make him an ideal high-upside play.

There are potential drawbacks - including his current state as a run blocker and ability to instantly scale to NFL edge rushers - but the 6'8" tackle remains one of the most prominent potential risers in the process.

Perhaps the most crucial long-term development from Iheanachor's rise is the pitch that Tuitele will be able to present to top-level recruiting targets. The accomplished OL coach now has the ability to boast developing potential day-two pick, as well as another potential future NFL player in interior lineman Ben Coleman - who recently declared for the NFL draft.

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) and Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) during runout at Mountain America Stadium against the Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL draft is set to be held in late April - Iheanachor's ultimate draft position and professional destination will be something to watch. It should serve as something of another bridge between the 8-5 campaign the Sun Devils experienced last season and the 2026 season opener that is set to be played on September 5 against FCS foe Morgan State.

