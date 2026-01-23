Updating Where Arizona State Draft Prospects Stand Ahead of Combine

TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State season is now nearly a month in the rearview mirror, with numerous players moving onto their dreams of reaching the NFL in the months ahead.

The draft process is movign forward in rapid fashion, as the all-star games in preparation for the draft are now here, while the NFL draft combine is just a month away from taking place.

Arizona State on SI takes a look at where key prospects from the program stand with roughly three months to go until the draft is held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jordyn Tyson

Tyson is perceived to be a surefire first-round prospect - and has been since last spring.

The All-Big 12 receiver is poised to become the first Sun Devil drafted in the first round since Brandon Aiyuk in 2020, and has potential to be the highest-drafted player from the program in over 20 years.

NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has added credence to those hopes, as he has slotted Tyson as the number 10 overall prospect in his most recent update on Wednesday. It's difficult to deny Tyson's talent, production, and elite leadership that he has presented over the last three seasons that he has been associated with the program.

Keith Abney II

Abney has evolved from lightly recruited cornerback out of Texas, to Utah State commit, to lightly utilized freshman in Tempe.

The junior had emerged as one of the elite players at the position in the entire country, and has developed to the point that he should be at least a day two pick, although Kiper doesn't consider him a top 10 prospect at the position.

The Rest

Chamon Metayer has become an extremely viable prospect at the TE position after earning an All-Big 12 selection in the 2024 season, while expanding his statistical volume in 2025. Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook are incredibly well-rounded linebackers that possess traits that NFL teams tend to gravitate towards. Myles "Ghost Rowser and Xavion Alford are safeties that bring different skillsets to the table, but should both draw considerable NFL attention.

Jeff Sims, Jacob Rich Kongaika, and Jesus Gomez are other contributors over recent seasons that will seek to live out their NFL dreams in the months ahead.

As for the season to come for ASU - head coach Kenny Dillingham's fourth season is set to open with spring practices in late March, before the season opener against Morgan State on September 5.

