Projecting Arizona State's RB Depth Chart as Spring Closes
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TEMPE -- The final practice of spring for the Arizona State Sun Devils is just one day away - there are still many questions to be answered in the coming months, despite several already being answered.
One that needs to be addressed in the months ahead is the running back position under Shaun Aguano, where as many as six players in the group have built a valid case to see the field frequently during the 2026 campaign.
Arizona State on SI provides a rough draft of the pecking order at running back at this stage, influenced by factors such as health, spring performance, and how each skill set will translate situationally.
1. Kyson Brown
Brown is the odds-on favorite to be RB1 heading into 2026 after doing the same last season before suffering an early-season injury that resulted in him missing most of the season.
The junior owns a blend of explosiveness, size, pass-catching ability, and willingness to block when needed to make him the current front-runner to be the starter.
2. Marquis Gillis
Gillis has jumped off the page one month into his on-field work in Tempe. The former Delaware State standout is a "bigger" back, but also possesses a second gear that will make him an incredible situational play across many different scenarios this season.
The senior has positioned himself well to see the field quite frequently in 2026.
3. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson
Robinson has been a favorite of the coaching staff over the last year, so this factor plays into this placement. Robinson is a redshirt freshman who is more of a "scat" back, but has shown marked growth as a runner and blocker, complementing his prowess as a pass catcher.
Robinson does need to continue to work on ball security across different situations, but he is in a strong position himself.
4. Cardae Mack
Mack is one of the most impressive freshmen on the Arizona State roster after just a few months on campus.
The four-star recruit has been a standout across numerous practices, bringing a consistency that is difficult to replicate. Ultimately, it's more challenging to evaluate a freshman when projecting how much they will see the field, but don't be shocked if Mack finds the field quite often this season.
5. Jason Brown Jr.
Brown is a wildly talented back that has taken full advantage of the opportunities that he has been handed thus far in his career, but it's challenging to envision a path to him ranking high on the depth chart at this point - barring a conspicuously elite fall practice output.
6. David Avit
Avit has thoroughly impressed when on the field during spring, but injuries have prevented him from participating much over the last two weeks.
The Villanova transfer will almost certainly see the field this season, but is at a built-in disadvantage at the moment due to limited participation.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.