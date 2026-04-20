Projecting Arizona State's RB Depth Chart as Spring Closes

TEMPE -- The final practice of spring for the Arizona State Sun Devils is just one day away - there are still many questions to be answered in the coming months, despite several already being answered.

One that needs to be addressed in the months ahead is the running back position under Shaun Aguano , where as many as six players in the group have built a valid case to see the field frequently during the 2026 campaign.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI provides a rough draft of the pecking order at running back at this stage, influenced by factors such as health, spring performance, and how each skill set will translate situationally.

1. Kyson Brown

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown is the odds-on favorite to be RB1 heading into 2026 after doing the same last season before suffering an early-season injury that resulted in him missing most of the season.

The junior owns a blend of explosiveness, size, pass-catching ability, and willingness to block when needed to make him the current front-runner to be the starter.

Delaware State’s Marquis Gillis celebrates a run for first down in the third quarter of the Hornets’ 28-17 loss to South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium, Nov. 22, 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Marquis Gillis

Delaware State University Hornets running back Marquis Gillis (6) runs the ball during the first day of preseason football camp at Alumni Stadium at DelState in Dover, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. | Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gillis has jumped off the page one month into his on-field work in Tempe. The former Delaware State standout is a "bigger" back, but also possesses a second gear that will make him an incredible situational play across many different scenarios this season.

The senior has positioned himself well to see the field quite frequently in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson

Robinson has been a favorite of the coaching staff over the last year, so this factor plays into this placement. Robinson is a redshirt freshman who is more of a "scat" back, but has shown marked growth as a runner and blocker, complementing his prowess as a pass catcher.

ASU Sun Devils running back Demarius Robinson (23) tries to break past Houston Cougars linebacker Jalen Garner (36) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Robinson does need to continue to work on ball security across different situations, but he is in a strong position himself.

Arizona State quarterback running back Cardae Mack (25) sprints down the sidelines during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Cardae Mack

Mack is one of the most impressive freshmen on the Arizona State roster after just a few months on campus.

Arizona State running back Cardae Mack (25) runs during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four-star recruit has been a standout across numerous practices, bringing a consistency that is difficult to replicate. Ultimately, it's more challenging to evaluate a freshman when projecting how much they will see the field, but don't be shocked if Mack finds the field quite often this season.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Jason Brown Jr.

Brown is a wildly talented back that has taken full advantage of the opportunities that he has been handed thus far in his career, but it's challenging to envision a path to him ranking high on the depth chart at this point - barring a conspicuously elite fall practice output.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. (22) signs merch for fans during the Arizona State Fan Fest at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on April 17, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. David Avit

Avit has thoroughly impressed when on the field during spring, but injuries have prevented him from participating much over the last two weeks.

The Villanova transfer will almost certainly see the field this season, but is at a built-in disadvantage at the moment due to limited participation.