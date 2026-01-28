Providing Key Recruiting Updates for Arizona State's 2027 Class

TEMPE -- Recruiting efforts are always at the front of the line of priorities for Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program.

This was reinforced by the top-15 transfer portal class that the program collected over the last three-plus weeks, which included a trio of four-stars that are joining multiple other four-star talents that are incoming from the 2026 high school class.

Now, much focus is being levied on the 2027 high school recruiting class, as coaches have ramped up efforts to secure more blue-chip talents, including local prodigy in four-star receiver Zerek Sidney, who is set to make his college decision on Thursday morning.

Desert Edge receiver Zerek Sidney (2) celebrates with his teammates after winning the 5A State Championship game against Cactus at Mountain America Stadium on Dec. 6, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI updates two other key recruiting battles that the Sun Devils have ahead of them below.

Arizona State Set to Receive Visit From Elite Receiver

Greg Smith of Rivals broke news earlier this week that Quentin Burrell - a four-star receiver out of Chicago - would take a visit with Arizona State over the weekend, which would obviously continue to push the positive momentum that WR coach Hines Ward has built forward.

Burrell is considered the number 50 overall recruit in the class according to the 247 Sports Composite, which would potentially set the receiver to be one of the highest ranked commits to Arizona State since Terrell Suggs.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All signs have pointed to Burrell ultimately committing to play for Notre Dame, but there appears to be at least a bit of momentum going the way of the Sun Devils.

Arizona State on Radar of Elite Safety

Adam Gorney of Rivals provided more promising news for Arizona State earlier in the week, in the form of four-star safety Isala Wily-Ava out of St. John Bosco high school in Bellflower, California.

Ava is considered the number 252 recruit according to the 247 Sports Composite - a commitment here would make for one of the highest-ranked defensive back additions in recent years.

The Sun Devils are set to face stiff competition, as Washington and Michigan are seemingly in the thick of the recruiting battle as well. Washington's history of cultivating elite safeties - such as Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals - has potential to be an enticing selling point, although DC/safeties coach Brian Ward has carved out quite the track record in his own right.

So much can happen over the next 12 months (when national signing day 2027 arrives), but there's no doubt that Arizona State is well-positioned to produce a fruitful class nonetheless.

