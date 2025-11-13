Raleek Brown Continues to Impress in Lead Back Role
TEMPE -- It was always going to be a tough task to replace the production that Arizona State legend Cam Skattebo put forth in his pair of seasons in Tempe.
Raleek Brown has stepped up in his own way during the 2025 season - coming back from an injury that limited him to one game last season.
The junior has made an undeniable impact this season, and OC Marcus Arroyo discussed his impact at length following Wednesday's practice.
Arroyo Praises Brown
"You know, I think Leek's done a fantastic job, and we're asking more of him than he's ever had to do in his entire career. Candidly, you know, I wish I could take some off of him, you know, because I think at times, you know, you get the end of the season and early career, in early stages of your career, and he's still, to me, almost a freshman right, a young guy, and ability to play a full season, we're about to wear and tear.
And so in my mind, I hope I can give him a little more balance and give him a couple blows here and there to take off, take off some of the load, because he's special. He really is. He can do some special stuff. And just like anybody else, when you get wore out, any of us get wore out, we're not maybe our peak performance. And so late in the season, I think I got to be smart with him and find some ways to maybe freshen him up."
The USC transfer has truly gone above and beyond this season, as his role expanded greatly in the second game of the season when de-facto starter Kyson Brown injured his ankle - the latter is now likely out for the season.
Brown has displayed an all-around skillset this season - whether it's been running in between the tackles, breaking runs to the outside, powering forward in short-yardage situations, being a reliable option in the dump-off passing game, and even being an underrated blocker when called upon.
The growth that Brown has shown as both a player and leader have been marked - as he is on pace to clear 1,000 yards on the ground as the feature back, continuing the trend of Sun Devil running backs that have produced at a high level since Shaun Aguano took over as RB coach.
The next opportunity to see Brown in action is on Saturday - when the Sun Devils take on West Virginia at Mountain America Stadium.
