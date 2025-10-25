Naming Three Key Arizona State Offensive Players vs Houston
TEMPE -- The Arizona State offense will have a unique challenge later today - as the team takes on a principled Houston Cougars defense that has had a few lapses in recent weeks.
The most significant news to come of the week has been that superstar wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss the game due to an unspecified hamstring injury - which is a major blow to Marcus Arroyo's unit after facing other poor injury fortune prior to this.
Arroyo still has the pieces to put a successful showing forward - Arizona State on SI explores three names that will be key to securing a win.
3. Chamon Metayer
Metayer has been a pass catcher that has been hammered down in recent days as one that will make an impact after a four-catch, 66 yard performance against Texas Tech.
Metayer has great hands, a strong sense of breaking down zone defenses, and an underrated explosiveness, as indicated by two big gains he made last week.
Expect the 2024 All-Big 12 selection to continue to be a top target for Sam Leavitt.
2. Raleek Brown
Brown had arguably his least effective game of the season last week - as he posted only 69 rushing yards on 19 carries, while also securing four catches for 15 yards against one of the best defensive lines in the nation.
Despite this, Brown scored the game-winning touchdown in the last minute of the game and still has much positive momentum going into this game - especially against a Houston defense that previously ceded nearly 300 yards to Texas Tech RB Cameron Dickey.
1. Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton has potential to be the most vital piece on offense not named Leavitt in this game.
The hype and praise that surrounded Hamilton throughout the offseason wasn't without merit - as exhibited by his 101 yard showing last week - now is the time for the former Alabama standout to fully breakout as a legitimate number two receiver behind Tyson.
Hamilton's route running ability, adeptness to block when necessary, and consistent hands are just a small handful of the factors that make him a much more well-rounded receiver compared to the general perception at the moment - he surely has the potential to have a true legacy game in the manner that receivers last year were unable to under the guise of Tyson not playing.
Arizona State is set to take on Houston at 5:00 P.M. AZT this evening from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
