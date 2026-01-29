Arizona State Rallies Late, Defeat Rival Arizona

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (18-4, 5-4 Big 12) officially snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night by defeating their bitter rival in the Arizona Wildcats (10-10, 1-8) by a score of 68-61 at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

The Sun Devils lost both games on their road trip last week - a 53-43 defeat at the hands of West Virginia and a 66-64 loss to Cincinnati in what was a second half collapse.

Follow key happenings from the game, discover key contributors in the game on the ASU side, and check out what lies ahead for the Sun Devils below.

ASU Sun Devils guards Last-Tear Poa (13) and Marley Washenitz (11) defend Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kyley Gary-Grayson (10) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Half

The first quarter played out in relative even fashion, as a 3-0 Arizona run to end the first quarter put Arizona State up 16-13 after 10 minutes of action.

Arizona State took a lead of 33-26 going into half, being lead in scoring by Gabby Elliott (10 points) and Jyah LoVett (6), although it was disappointing that the team was unable to go on a run over the last two minutes of the half.

Second Half

The Wildcats got off to a 8-0 run to start the third quarter to take a 34-33 lead, taking full advantage of the Sun Devils being unable to build up more than a seven point lead going into half.

The struggles continued to spril for Arizona State, as the offense failed to score a point until the 5:24 mark of the quarter (seven foot jump shot from Heloisa Carrera) - with Arizona responding with another basket to extend the Sun Devils' deficit in the quarter to 15-2.

Arizona held a 41-35 lead at an official TV timeout with 4:38 remaining in the third frame. The lead quickly ballooned to seven before a flurry from the ASU offense that tied the game at 45. A three-point connection by Marley Washenitz at the 1:09 point of the third quarter re-gifted the Sun Devils a 48-47 lead. The Sun Devils took a slim 50-49 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was full of twists and turns, but junior forward McKinna Brackens formed a tandem with Elliott in the closing minutes to officially seal the team's 18th victory of the season.

Key Performers

Gabby Elliott - 22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL

McKinna Brackens - 13 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST

Heloisa Carrera - 12 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK

What's Next

Arizona State returns home for a battle against Kansas State on Sunday afternoon - finishing out the three-game stretch at home against Oklahoma State on February 4.

Arizona State Sun Devils McKinna Brackens (21) and Eastern Washington Eagles Emily McElmurry (23) fight for possession during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 8, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .