Randy Bennett's Contract Details With ASU Revealed

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett's three-week-long tenure as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program is finally in motion.

The 63-year-old overcame a brief health scare, has built up a bulk of his support staff, and has already reeled in a trio of intriguing transfer portal recruits to Tempe to take part in the upcoming season.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Now, Bennett's tenure is fully kicking in, as his official introductory press conference is scheduled for soon, and his contract is expected to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents later this week.

Bennett's Contract Details Unveiled

Bennett's contract officially went into effect on April 1 and is set to expire on March 31, 2031. There is a stipulation in his contract that allows for a meeting with AD Graham Rossini after seasons in which certain incentives are met to discuss a potential extension.

Bennett's base salary is $3.5 million and is funded by revenue generated by the athletic programs. He is set to receive a $100,000 raise each of the five seasons of the contract. One of the more interesting stipulations in the contract is a $750,000 retention bonus that will be paid out after his third season, as well as after the initial contract expires at the end of year five.

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bennett will be able to cash in on several opportunities for bonuses, including a $600,000 bonus for winning the NCAA Tournament, as well as academic-based incentives built in.

Bennett's staff - much to the same tune as football coach Kenny Dillingham's - will be well-funded. The initial salary pool for his staff will be $2.3 million and can rise in future years to maintain a competitive spot in the Big 12. This ensured that Bennett could make hires that included former Division I head coaches in Rick Croy and David Patrick .

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Interesting personal perks for Bennett during his contract include access to a private jet during recruiting season, access to Papago Golf Club, and tickets as well as transportation to all games for members of his family.

As for avenues for a potential exit, Bennett's buyout gradually decreases each year, reaching zero ahead of his final season. He cannot depart for another Big 12 job without counsel from ASU President Michael Crow. Lastly, Arizona State would be 100% on the hook for his remaining salary if a firing occurred without cause during his tenure with the Sun Devils.