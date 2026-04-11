Bennett's Intent Clear With ASU Roster Build

The minute Randy Bennett took over at Arizona State, there was one big question: what would his team look like? Just a few days into the transfer portal, we already have a pretty clear answer, and it’s refreshing.

Instead of chasing flashy names or big-time scorers, Bennett is focusing on something way more specific: versatile, hard-working wings who can defend and shoot. That might not sound exciting at first, but it’s actually the foundation of winning basketball.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 3-and-D Obsession Is Real

Marcus Vaughns ' commitment says everything. He’s long, athletic, and fits that classic “3-and-D” mold, meaning he can shoot threes and lock people down on defense. That’s exactly the type of player Bennett built his success with at Saint Mary's.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

And it doesn’t stop there. The potential addition of Dillan Shaw shows the same pattern. These aren’t random pickups; this is a strategy. This is a huge shift from past Arizona State teams. For years, the roster felt kind of random, like pieces that didn’t always fit together. Now, it actually feels like there’s a plan.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) passes the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Familiar Faces Equal Faster Success

Another thing that stands out? Bennett is clearly trying to bring in players he already trusts. With guys connected to his old system, like potential targets from Saint Mary’s, there’s already built-in chemistry and understanding.

That matters more than people think. Instead of spending half the season figuring things out, these players already know how Bennett wants to play. That could give Arizona State a serious head start next season.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives around Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Shooting Finally Matters

Arizona State has not been a great shooting team in recent years. That’s putting it nicely. But now? That looks like it’s changing fast.

Players like Andrew Meadow bring legit shooting ability, especially from deep. That could play a crucial role in ASU’s roster; even though Meadow isn't fully committed, he would be a great asset to the team. If Bennett keeps stacking the roster with guys like that, this team could become one of the better three-point shooting teams in the Big 12.

Mar 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) drives to the basket against Air Force Falcons guard Byron Brown (11) in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

That’s a big deal in a conference full of elite guards; you need spacing to compete.

Mar 4, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons forward Beau Becker (14) passes the ball to guard Ethan Taylor (5) as Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow (13) defends in the first half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This Is the Right Approach

I actually really like what Bennett is doing so far. It’s not flashy, but it’s smart. He’s building a team that fits his system, rather than trying to force talent together. That’s how winning programs are built.

If this strategy continues, don’t be surprised if Arizona State looks way more organized, disciplined, and competitive next season. It might take time, but the foundation already looks stronger than before.