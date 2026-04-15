Randy Bennett Reveals Major Secret After Taking ASU Job

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett's early tenure as the 18th head coach in Arizona State men's basketball history got off to a tepid start three weeks ago due to health issues, but now the 63-year-old is fully off and running.

Bennett's challenges have included building a new coaching staff, navigating a roster that has changed significantly, and overseeing renovations to Desert Financial Arena. Bennett discussed topics pertinent to taking over as the head coach with Braiden Bell in an interview on Tuesday.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with an official during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State Is Bennett's Dream Job

Bennett revealed a shocking development that few would have expected from the 25-year veteran at Saint Mary's: Arizona State was the only job he would have left the Gaels for.

"I know everybody says this is really the only place I would have left for, and it's been that way. It was not a tough decision for me. It's tough to leave Saint Mary's and to have so much invested there and so many friends and family, and now this dream job, I think, is a great job," Bennett said.

Dec 14, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; Saint Mary s Gaels head coach Randy Bennett shouts instructions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

While Arizona State is facing a rebuild, developments such as Graham Rossini's commitment to improving how the program is resourced, renovations to the home arena in the years ahead, and participation in the Big 12 will certainly shape the program's ever-changing profile. Bennett surely seems prepared to take on the challenge and has seemingly been attracted to the job for some time.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Bennett Has High Hopes for Program

Arizona State has made the NCAA Tournament just four times since 2010, but Bennett sees a path for the Sun Devils to build on the positive momentum that has flashed under his predecessors.

Mar 17, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Frankie Collins (10) passes in front of TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

"What I'm looking forward to is just building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity, and build it where it's a power in the, you know, in the Big 12, the whole deal, and there's been flashes of it. So I don't ever want to diminish what some other people's work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to, and get Sun Devil basketball back at the top."

Bennett is off to a solid start, with additions such as LSU transfer Marcus Vaughns representing the exact high-upside, 3-and-D wing that the Mesa native typically targets. Arizona State's 7-11 record in the Big 12 last season under Bobby Hurley also suggests that Bennett will be able to consistently compete in the league, despite it being the strongest in college basketball.

Mar 22, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

David Patrick Will Be Invaluable to ASU

Bennett's third staff hire was none other than Patrick, who was brought to Tempe from LSU last week. Patrick served as an assistant for Bennett at Saint Mary's from 2006 to 2010 and was widely credited for recruiting longtime NBA standout Patty Mills to play in Moraga.

"David Patrick was at LSU, and he might be the best recruiter in the country. He's a good coach, has been a head coach twice, his assistant coach of the Australian Olympic team. It's funny, we all jumped in here, and those guys were in here in a day or two," Bennett added.

Nov 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach David Patrick reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick's pull as a recruiter has already been felt, as he lured Vaughns to Tempe from Baton Rouge in one of his first days in the role. The former Division I head coach will be as effective stateside as he is in connecting with Australian athletes, having grown up in the country himself. There's a high probability that the staff that Bennett has assembled is the strongest seen in Tempe in ages, and it isn't even complete yet - Patrick plays a massive role in that.