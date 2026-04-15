Randy Bennett Reveals Major Secret After Taking ASU Job
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TEMPE -- Randy Bennett's early tenure as the 18th head coach in Arizona State men's basketball history got off to a tepid start three weeks ago due to health issues, but now the 63-year-old is fully off and running.
Bennett's challenges have included building a new coaching staff, navigating a roster that has changed significantly, and overseeing renovations to Desert Financial Arena. Bennett discussed topics pertinent to taking over as the head coach with Braiden Bell in an interview on Tuesday.
Arizona State Is Bennett's Dream Job
Bennett revealed a shocking development that few would have expected from the 25-year veteran at Saint Mary's: Arizona State was the only job he would have left the Gaels for.
"I know everybody says this is really the only place I would have left for, and it's been that way. It was not a tough decision for me. It's tough to leave Saint Mary's and to have so much invested there and so many friends and family, and now this dream job, I think, is a great job," Bennett said.
While Arizona State is facing a rebuild, developments such as Graham Rossini's commitment to improving how the program is resourced, renovations to the home arena in the years ahead, and participation in the Big 12 will certainly shape the program's ever-changing profile. Bennett surely seems prepared to take on the challenge and has seemingly been attracted to the job for some time.
Bennett Has High Hopes for Program
Arizona State has made the NCAA Tournament just four times since 2010, but Bennett sees a path for the Sun Devils to build on the positive momentum that has flashed under his predecessors.
"What I'm looking forward to is just building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity, and build it where it's a power in the, you know, in the Big 12, the whole deal, and there's been flashes of it. So I don't ever want to diminish what some other people's work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to, and get Sun Devil basketball back at the top."
Bennett is off to a solid start, with additions such as LSU transfer Marcus Vaughns representing the exact high-upside, 3-and-D wing that the Mesa native typically targets. Arizona State's 7-11 record in the Big 12 last season under Bobby Hurley also suggests that Bennett will be able to consistently compete in the league, despite it being the strongest in college basketball.
David Patrick Will Be Invaluable to ASU
Bennett's third staff hire was none other than Patrick, who was brought to Tempe from LSU last week. Patrick served as an assistant for Bennett at Saint Mary's from 2006 to 2010 and was widely credited for recruiting longtime NBA standout Patty Mills to play in Moraga.
"David Patrick was at LSU, and he might be the best recruiter in the country. He's a good coach, has been a head coach twice, his assistant coach of the Australian Olympic team. It's funny, we all jumped in here, and those guys were in here in a day or two," Bennett added.
Patrick's pull as a recruiter has already been felt, as he lured Vaughns to Tempe from Baton Rouge in one of his first days in the role. The former Division I head coach will be as effective stateside as he is in connecting with Australian athletes, having grown up in the country himself. There's a high probability that the staff that Bennett has assembled is the strongest seen in Tempe in ages, and it isn't even complete yet - Patrick plays a massive role in that.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.