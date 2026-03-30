Arizona State's Randy Bennett Gives Positive Health Update

TEMPE -- While Arizona State head coach Randy Bennett has found success in his first week of leading the program, it hasn't come without challenges.

The 63-year old future hall-of-fame coach has hired the first two assistant coaches on his staff, but also encountered a health issue in the week since taking the role that prevented him from taking part in the previously scheduled introductory press conference Wednesday.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett cuts down the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Bennett Addresses Health Concerns in Statement

Bennett gave a positive report of his health in the same statement that introduced R ick Croy and Joe Rahon as assistants on his staff.

“Last week, when I arrived in Arizona, a health situation surfaced that I’m working through right now. I’m in good hands, we feel good about the plan, and I’m incredibly appreciative of the care I’ve received from the team at Mayo Clinic. Everything is under control, and I will be back at full strength very soon."

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few, right, walks past Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett after a game at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Speculation has arisen that Bennett is currently in a health situation that is more serious than previously believed - although it appears as if the Mesa native is in the right hands and has strong optimism that it will be resolved in the near future.

This is an unfortunate development in the early tenure for the exceptional head coach, but he continues to prove those that doubt that he will make a successful transition to power five basketball wrong - with the coaching hires being made serving as a prime example of this.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

What's Next for Bennett?

One of the areas that is expected to be most promptly addressed once the health scare is in the rearview mirror is Bennett's official introductory press conference at Weatherup Center in Tempe. This will be the first real opportunity for the head coach to endear himself to both media and fans - as well as a potential introduction to new members of the staff.

After that, Bennett will certainly be hard at work on a number of fronts regarding the program as a whole - this includes focusing on player retention, working on securing transfer portal commits (likely many from St. Mary's), filling out the remainder of the coaching staff, and being in conjunction with AD Graham Rossini during the early stages of renovations for Desert Financial Arena.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

There will be several months of persistent culture building for Bennett ahead of the season opener in early November, and the 63-year old is off to a strong start despite an unfortunate roadblock being in the way.