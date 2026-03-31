Discussing Major Connections Between Bennett's ASU Coaching Hires

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at Randy Bennett's hiring of Joe Rahon and Rick Croy as assistant head coaches to the basketball staff.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Follow key topics surrounding the hiring of both of the assistant coaches below with ASU on SI.

Croy Follows Son to ASU

Croy taking the Arizona State job comes just a week after his son JRob flipped his commitment from St. Mary's to Arizona State.

The pairing between father and son will be an interesting dynamic, as the elder Croy is a widely respected coach who took Cal Baptist to the next level, while the younger Croy is considered a four-star prospect in the 2026 class.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy looks on in the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Is Croy Potentially Coach in Waiting?

There have been whispers that Croy departed from his role at Cal Baptist for reasons that extend beyond his son attending Arizona State - could he be in line to take over once the future hall-of-fame coach retires?

It's certainly possible that this is the case, as Croy has established himself as one of the stronger basketball minds on the West Coast over the last decade and obviously has a well-established bond with Bennett after serving as an assistant under him at St. Mary's from 2010-13.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy watches forward Jonathan Griman (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona State Bench Remains Incomplete

Two coaches have now been hired to fill out Bennett's coaching staff, as Joe Rahon followed the longtime coach from Moraga to Tempe as well.

This likely leaves two or more vacancies that need to be filled - there are current staff members who are candidates, as well as LSU assistant David Patrick and potentially UCSB assistant Derek Glasser.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils assistant coach Nick Irvin against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most obvious holdovers on the current staff are Nick Irvin and Ty Amundsen. Irvin has been noted as a strong tactician and has a crucial positive relationship with center Massamba Diop, while Amundsen is a highly regarded former high school coach in Arizona, potentially giving the program recruiting advantages.

Glasser would be an interesting addition as well, namely due to the ASU alum being a close friend of NBA superstar James Harden. While potential financial implications involved with such a hire are simply speculative, adding the former Sun Devil point guard to the staff would be a high-upside one, and could set the stage for even more talented point guards lining up to play in Tempe.