Ranking Every Arizona State Transfer Portal Addition in 2026
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has done serious work via the transfer portal over the last several seasons under the leadership of head coach Kenny Dillingham.
Players such as Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, Prince Dorbah, and Sam Leavitt were all major contributors that entered Arizona State via the portal - the trend of ushering in elite talents from other programs resulted in the Sun Devils procuring a top-15 transfer class according to 247 Sports behind the addition of three four-star players.
Arizona State on SI ranks all of the additions that were made on each side of the ball behind a plethora of factors, including remaining eligibility and potential to make an instant impact, among other areas.
Offensive Side
- 1. WR Omarion Miller
Miller has long been labeled as the crown jewel in Arizona State's transfer portal class. The former Colorado standout accrued over 800 receiving yards last season while averaging 18 yards per catch in compliment. Miller's instant fit is easy to see and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the senior land on an All-Big 12 team.
- 2. WR Reed Harris
Harris brings an elite 6'5" frame to the table and averages north of 20 yards per reception for his career. The redshirt junior will naturally fit in as a compliment to Miller on the outside and should be an elite jump-ball target in what has potential to be a wide-open offense.
- 3. QB Cutter Boley
Boley has an incredible amount of potential to be a breakout player in Tempe this season after two years at the University of Kentucky - that sheer ceiling places the rising gunslinger higher on this ranking.
- 4. WR Raiden Vines-Bright
The upside Vines-Bright possesses is incredible. The former Washington receiver is an explosive athlete, already owns familiarity with the ASU program, and appears to be a strong fit within OC Marcus Arroyo's offense and WR coach Hines Ward's room.
- 5. RB David Avit
Avit ranks a bit higher compared to others in this range, as the former Villanova back has multiple years of eligibility remaining. Expect Avit to carve out a role in 2026 and beyond - largely driven by the junior's work ethic.
- 6. OT Luke Baklenko
Baklenko has experience playing at both Stanford and Oklahoma, ultimately serving as a battle-tested option for OL coach Saga Tuitele.
- 7. RB Marquis Gillis
Gillis has real potential to become a breakout player in ASU's offense this season, but is a senior and will in turn only be able to make an impact for a single season.
- 8. C Tana Alo-Tupuola
The former Georgia Tech center played relatively well in extended playing time in 2025, although Arizona State's interior offensive line positioning is up for grabs.
- 9. TE Kristian Ingman
- 10. Anthony Miller
Ingman brings explosive playmaking to the table as a pass catcher, while Miller is an elite run blocker with upside as a receiver.
- 11. QB Mikey Keene
Keene is undeniably an addition of high value, as the Arizona native brings experience, leadership, and consistent ball placement to the table.
Defensive Side
- 1. LB Owen Long
Long paced the FBS in 2025 with over 150 total tackles. The Colorado State transfer figures to slide into Brian Ward's defense in much of the same manner that Keyshaun Elliott did previously.
- 2. S Jessiah McGrew
McGrew has incredibly high upside, with three years of eligibility remaining, while also being the turnover creator that Ward actively seeks out for his aggressive defense.
- 3. CB Chance Rucker
Rucker is part of the diverse cornerback group that the Sun Devils ushered into the program. The former Michigan State standout is possibly the most experienced of the group.
- 4. S Lyrik Rawls
Rawls has All-Big 12 upside, but is a senior and will only be playing in Tempe for one season.
- 5. CB Ashton Stamps
Stamps had tangible success at LSU - particularly in 2024 - and will compete for a starting job alongside Rucker, among other high level talents.
- 6. LB Ramere Davis
Davis trnasfers to ASU after putting together an incredible game against the Sun Devils to open the 2025 season as a member of NAU.
- 7. EDGE Jalen Thompson
Thompson has had pockets of being a productive player in the past at Michigan State, and has real potential to be a game-wrecker as the result of being under the guidance of Diron Reynolds once again.
- 8. CB Caleb Chester
- 9. EDGE Emar'rion Winston
- 10. CB Nigel Pringle
- 11. S Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
The last four additions are either projected to be rotation pieces in 2026 or upside plays moving forward.
