Ranking Every Arizona State Transfer Portal Addition in 2026

TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has done serious work via the transfer portal over the last several seasons under the leadership of head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Players such as Jordyn Tyson, Xavion Alford, Prince Dorbah, and Sam Leavitt were all major contributors that entered Arizona State via the portal - the trend of ushering in elite talents from other programs resulted in the Sun Devils procuring a top-15 transfer class according to 247 Sports behind the addition of three four-star players.

Arizona State on SI ranks all of the additions that were made on each side of the ball behind a plethora of factors, including remaining eligibility and potential to make an instant impact, among other areas.

Offensive Side

1. WR Omarion Miller

Miller has long been labeled as the crown jewel in Arizona State's transfer portal class. The former Colorado standout accrued over 800 receiving yards last season while averaging 18 yards per catch in compliment. Miller's instant fit is easy to see and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the senior land on an All-Big 12 team.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2. WR Reed Harris

Harris brings an elite 6'5" frame to the table and averages north of 20 yards per reception for his career. The redshirt junior will naturally fit in as a compliment to Miller on the outside and should be an elite jump-ball target in what has potential to be a wide-open offense.

3. QB Cutter Boley

Boley has an incredible amount of potential to be a breakout player in Tempe this season after two years at the University of Kentucky - that sheer ceiling places the rising gunslinger higher on this ranking.

4. WR Raiden Vines-Bright

The upside Vines-Bright possesses is incredible. The former Washington receiver is an explosive athlete, already owns familiarity with the ASU program, and appears to be a strong fit within OC Marcus Arroyo's offense and WR coach Hines Ward's room.

5. RB David Avit

Avit ranks a bit higher compared to others in this range, as the former Villanova back has multiple years of eligibility remaining. Expect Avit to carve out a role in 2026 and beyond - largely driven by the junior's work ethic.

6. OT Luke Baklenko

Baklenko has experience playing at both Stanford and Oklahoma, ultimately serving as a battle-tested option for OL coach Saga Tuitele.

7. RB Marquis Gillis

Gillis has real potential to become a breakout player in ASU's offense this season, but is a senior and will in turn only be able to make an impact for a single season.

Marquis Gillis of Delaware State carries through the middle for a big gain against Howard in Nov. 15, 2025 DSU win. | Gary Emeigh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. C Tana Alo-Tupuola

The former Georgia Tech center played relatively well in extended playing time in 2025, although Arizona State's interior offensive line positioning is up for grabs.

9. TE Kristian Ingman

10. Anthony Miller

Ingman brings explosive playmaking to the table as a pass catcher, while Miller is an elite run blocker with upside as a receiver.

11. QB Mikey Keene

Keene is undeniably an addition of high value, as the Arizona native brings experience, leadership, and consistent ball placement to the table.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Side

1. LB Owen Long

Long paced the FBS in 2025 with over 150 total tackles. The Colorado State transfer figures to slide into Brian Ward's defense in much of the same manner that Keyshaun Elliott did previously.

Colorado State football player Owen Long during practice on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. S Jessiah McGrew

McGrew has incredibly high upside, with three years of eligibility remaining, while also being the turnover creator that Ward actively seeks out for his aggressive defense.

3. CB Chance Rucker

Rucker is part of the diverse cornerback group that the Sun Devils ushered into the program. The former Michigan State standout is possibly the most experienced of the group.

4. S Lyrik Rawls

Rawls has All-Big 12 upside, but is a senior and will only be playing in Tempe for one season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

5. CB Ashton Stamps

Stamps had tangible success at LSU - particularly in 2024 - and will compete for a starting job alongside Rucker, among other high level talents.

6. LB Ramere Davis

Davis trnasfers to ASU after putting together an incredible game against the Sun Devils to open the 2025 season as a member of NAU.

Arizona State running back Raleek Brown (3) hurdles NAU linebacker Ramere Davis (43) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

7. EDGE Jalen Thompson

Thompson has had pockets of being a productive player in the past at Michigan State, and has real potential to be a game-wrecker as the result of being under the guidance of Diron Reynolds once again.

8. CB Caleb Chester

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton (29) and Caleb Chester (25) react after Littleton made an interception during the second half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

9. EDGE Emar'rion Winston

10. CB Nigel Pringle

11. S Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

The last four additions are either projected to be rotation pieces in 2026 or upside plays moving forward.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .