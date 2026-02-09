Updated Outlook of Arizona State's Offense Heading Into Spring

TEMPE -- The 8-5 campaign that the Arizona State football program put together in 2025 has been labeled as many things from many different perspectives.

The Sun Devils and head coach Kenny Dillingham had to pivot regardless of personal opinions - especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo were tasked with restocking a unit that underwhelmed in a small handful of losses in 2025, particularly in the loss to Houston on October 25. The staff succeeded to an expansive degree over the last month - Arizona State on SI explores where the QB position stands, as well as the skill positions below.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback

There's much to be excited about at the quarterback position despite the untimely loss of Sam Leavitt becoming a reality.

Dillingham rebounded from Leavitt's entry into the transfer portal by adding former Kentucky gunslinger Cutter Boley, Boley is a raw prospect that has some areas to iron out - much akin to Leavitt two years ago - but the talent is tantalizing. Mikey Keene was added after the Arizona native spent one season at Michigan as a backup. The graduate of Chandler high school in 2021 brings much experience, a steady presence, and strong accuracy to the table in the position battle.

Redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer and true freshman Jake Fette round out the room with Michael "Butter" Tollefson as a trio of talented passers that need more experience before any definitive opinions can be formed.

Running Back

Shaun Aguano has to be thrilled about the room he has going into the new season despite losing Raleek Brown to the portal.

Kyson Brown makes a return for his fourth season with ASU after totaling 145 yards in the 2025 season opener before an ankle injury stunted his elite start to the campaign. Jason Brown Jr. is a former four-star recruit that made the most of extensive work in the Sun Bowl against Duke with 134 rushing yards - the third-year player figures to be a regular in the rotation this season. Demarius "Man Man" Robinson will return for his sophomore season after flashing dual threat upside - particularly as a pass catcher.

Transfer running backs Marquis Gillis and David Avit are hungry backs that are ready to make the leap from FCS to power four. Gillis has one year of eligibility remaining, while Avit has two. Cardae Mack rounds out the running back room as a true freshman that was one of three four star commits in the 2026 recruiting class.

Wide Receiver

Omarion Miller and Reed Harris are the two highest regarded additions in Arizona State's transfer portal class. Miller is a versatile playmaker that will make life easier for whoever starts at quarterback, while Harris is a prototypical downfield threat that has much room to grow as an all-around star.

Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, and Derek Eusebio all return as complimentary pieces next to the blue-chip additions, with all three bringing something different to the table.

Washington transfer Raiden Vines-Bright joins returners Uriah Neloms, Harry Hassmann, and Cory Butler Jr. as potential foundational stars moving forward for position coach Hines Ward.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tight End

AJ Ia is returning for his second season in Tempe after redshirting as a member of the 2025 recruiting cycle. Ia's frame, catch radius, and natural athleticism make him an obvious breakout candidate this coming season. Ia is joined by the returning Khamari Anderson, who is a battle-tested run blocker and flashed much potential as a pass catcher during practices throughout the season.

Tulane transfer Anthony Miller and Portland State transfer Kristian Ingman are set to interject themselves into Jason Mohns' position group as well, with both bringing a balance of blocking/receiving to the offense.

The Sun Devils open up the 2026 season at home on September 5 against Morgan State.

