Ranking Most Impactful Arizona State Transfer Portal Additions in 2026

TEMPE -- Two weeks have officially passed since the 2026 transfer portal opened up following a 2025 season that wasn't necessarily as kind to the Arizona State program as many would have hoped.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham went into his fourth transfer portal class with clear intention regardless of the outcome of the previous season, however. This has resulted in what has arguably become the class with the most high-end talent and depth during his tenure as the leader of the program.

Arizona State on SI names the five most impactful players that were picked up in the portal - with an emphasis on potential to make an immediate impact, fit within the offense/defense, and taking fillings of positions of need to heart.

HM: K Carson Smith

Smith - a senior who previously starred at Austin Peay - may not be the most heralded recruit of this cycle, but his importance cannot be overstated.

The senior has knocked down 75% of field goal attempts, as well as all 83 extra point attempts over his two seasons with the Generals.

Now, Smith is tasked with replacing Jesus Gomez, who served as one of the most reliable legs in the Big 12 following a 2024 season in which Arizona State connected on just 11 of 20 total field goal attempts.

5. S Lyrik Rawls

Florida International safety Jessiah McGrew has more upside with the program - as the ball hawk DB has three seasons of eligibility remaining heading into the season.

Rawls - a one-year contributor at the University of Kansas - ultimately has a higher chance of seeing a plurality of snaps during his senior season - presumably alongside the returning Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.

Rawls is one of the most underrated acquisitions of the offseason, and should be a seamless fit within DC Brian Ward's 4-2-5 defense.

4. QB Cutter Boley

Boley has potential to become the most consequential addition of this cycle long-term - there is little doubt about that notion.

The Kentucky transfer possesses "A" tier arm talent and has flashed the ability to be a strong power four starting quarterback, as well as a functional athlete that can make plays with his legs when needed.

The main reason why Boley isn't higher is simply the fierce competition from within the room. Senior transfer Mikey Keene is a well-traveled player that is ready to compete, while Cameron Dyer and Jake Fette are both standouts that the coaching staff has lofty designs for.

3. WR Reed Harris

Harris is a top-20 player in this portal cycle, per 247 Sports - joining the two other players below as the only four-star signees from this cycle.

The 6-foot-5 wideout is a perfect addition to WR coach Hines Ward's room, as he will surely serve as a viable mentor to the younger generation of Sun Devil wideouts, while also posting a career mark of 20.4 yards per reception.

It seems as if Harris will have a fruitful two-year run in Tempe and continue the strong internal development that the Arizona State program has provided to wide receivers over the last 20 years.

2. LB Owen Long

Long is a former Colorado State standout that recorded an FBS-best 151 tackles in his sophomore season with the Rams.

The soon-to-be junior was the third-highest rated player in the portal that signed with the Sun Devils, and figures to slot into Ward's scheme seamlessly - as Keyshaun Elliott and Jordan Crook have moved onto NFL ambitions.

1. WR Omarion Miller

Miller is a top-10 player in the portal, and serves as the crown jewel of the class for Arizona State.

The former Colorado standout averaged north of 18 yards per catch last year, despite facing shaky quarterback play for a majority of the season - it's very simple to see a world in which the senior will be able to do in a high-flying Arizona State offense as an "X" that has the ability to be slotted anywhere on the line of scrimmage, much akin to how Jordyn Tyson was utilized in the unit over the last two seasons.

