Arizona State Re-Enters CFP Rankings Ahead of Colorado Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have life as the 2025 season winds down.
The Sun Devils were ranked as the number 25 team in the nation in the week following two major victories over the Iowa State Cyclones and West Virginia Mountaineers to move to 7-3 on the season - they still also have an outside shot of returning to the Big 12 title game with a 5-2 record in the league.
This is the fifth overall week that the program has been ranked in the poll over the last two seasons, as they were represented in the last four weekly rankings in 2024.
Big 12 Shows Strength in Rankings
The Big 12 had four other teams ranked this week outside of Arizona State.
- Texas Tech (5)
- Brigham Young (11)
- Utah (12)
- Houston (23)
Although the Sun Devils surely need to win the Big 12 auto bid to reach the College Football Playoff this season, it's incredibly difficult to ignore the 26-22 win over Texas Tech on October 18. Arizona State fell to Utah on October 11 in emphatic fashion and could certainly use the Utes losing another conference game. They also fell to Houston on October 25 in the loss that has potential to end up haunting them over the next two weeks.
Arizona State Needs BYU Loss
The main domino that ASU needs to fall in the next two weeks is Brigham Young picking up a second conference loss - in this scenario the Sun Devils have a high probability to secure the multi-team tiebreaker. BYU closes the season with battles against Cincinnati and UCF - in a practical world, Arizona State fans should be rooting for Cincinnati this Saturday.
Sun Devils Must Take Care of Business
While it appears as if the selection committee is preparing for the possibility that Arizona State has to repeat as Big 12 champions, none of it will be possible unless the Sun Devils take care of the last two games of the campaign.
They are set to travel to Boulder, Colorado this Saturday to take on Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. This matchup will be played in cold weather and the ASU defense will be pitted against freshman phenom quarterback Julian Lewis.
The Sun Devils wrap up the regular season slate on November 28 against bitter rival Arizona, who are playing phenomenal football in their own right in recent weeks.
