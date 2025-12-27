Arizona State WBB Receives Positive NCAA Tournament Update

TEMPE -- Molly Miller has completely reshaped the Arizona State women's basketball program in just a few months.

Miller accepted the head coaching position just a day after exiting the 2025 NCAA tournament as head coach of Grand Canyon, and has injected much-needed life into a program that had been in a dormant state for much of the 2020's decade.

The result of the roster reshaping, culture overhaul, and some well-timed shot making has been a 14-0 start that has caught the attention of the basketball world - including longtime ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme.

ASU Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) fights for a rebound with Coppin State Bald Eagles forward Shanaii Gamble (25) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Featured in Tournament Bracket

Creme currently has Arizona State as the number 9 seed in the second Fort Worth region - currently facing off with the eight-seed Illinois in the first round. The winner would face one-seed Texas in the second round.

The Sun Devils are currently ranked 42nd in the official NCAA NET rankings - which likely reflects in line with an eight or nine seed at the moment. Miller's team has secured three quad two victories, but have also played nine quad four games - leaving much room to improve their resumé in Big 12 play.

Arizona State Has Several Major Win Opportunities in Big 12 Play

Arizona State will play six teams in the conference that are currently ranked higher - Baylor (34), Oklahoma State (26), Texas Tech (21), West Virginia (19), Iowa State (17), and TCU (9).

This team has been ultra-competitve thus far this season, but they have yet to face a test to the magnitude of the teams listed above. Players such as Iowa State's Audi Crooks and TCU's Olivia Miles are among the very best players in the nation. There's little doubt that season-defining wins will be difficult to obtain.

Why Arizona State is Built for NCAA Tournament

The most important factor behind Arizona State being a roster that is equipped to both make and compete in the NCAA tournament is simple - the team defends with intensity on virtually every rep. Miller seldom curates a lineup that doesn't apply consistent pressure on-ball, play passing lanes with ferocity, or rebound with efficiency. It's genuinely challenging to score on the Sun Devils.

The offense, while inconsistent at times, is certainly strong enough to make noice as well - as Gabby Elliott and McKinna Brackens have burst onto the scene this season as truly go-to scorers in any given scenario.

The Sun Devils return to play on December 31 in a road game against the Utah Utes.

