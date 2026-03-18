Recent Arizona State Women's Basketball Development Might Derail Tournament Appearance

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State women's basketball program (24-10) are currently preparing for an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Sun Devils have potential to be without their leader in Thursday's game against fellow 10-seed Virginia in the first four in Iowa City, Iowa - as head coach Molly Miller has stayed behind in the Phoenix area due to battling with an illness, as per the program.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller yells out to her team as they play the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI discusses the potential fallout from this development, as well as the threat that Virginia poses to them below.

How This Will Impact Team

Associate head coach Stephanie Norman made a statement in regards to Miller not being with the team, putting everything into perspective in a very profound way.

"Our leader is not here, and we're hoping for the best so she can recover and be with our team. It's hour to hour. We hope she's taking care of all the things she can in her power... "We miss her dearly but at the same time we have a job to do so we're focused on that."

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller watches from the bench during the fourth quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior guard Marley Washenitz also spoke on how the absence has impacted the team, but a similar mindset has echoed throughout the team that the page must be turned regardless of how the current situation evolves.

Virginia Poses Unique Challenge to ASU

Arizona State is widely seen as an underdog in the game against the Cavaliers, as the majority of sportsbooks are labeling the latter as the favorite heading into Thursday, while ESPN's BPI gives Virginia a 73.3% chance to come out on top.

Virginia is quite a bit better offensively compared to the Sun Devils on paper - with Kymora Johnson averaging 19 points and 5.9 assists per game, serving as the major table-setter amongst both teams. Virginia's supporting cast on offense beyond Johnson is a bit more subdued, but there is a definite balance/consistency associated with the unit.

Kansas State Wildcats forward Nastja Claessens (4) steals the ball away from ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a game in which Arizona State might need to resort to playing a box-and-one defense to contain Johnson, while the ASU stars in Gabby Elliott/McKinna Brackens must capitalize on scoring opportunities that they will receive. The ultimate difference between a win and loss may come down to Arizona State's Last-Tear Poa or Washenitz knocking down looks on the perimeter.

Arizona State-Virginia is set to tip at 6:00 P.M. AZT from Iowa City, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN2.