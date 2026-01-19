ASU's Bobby Hurley Speaks on Challenges Faced After Blowout Loss

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have now lost six of their last seven games after a 103-73 loss to the Houston Cougars on Sunday evening in what capped off one of the most testing stretches of th season for any team.

The Sun Devils played Brigham Young on the road on January 7, traveled to take on the Arizona Wildcats on January 14, and capped it off with the loss to Houston. This truly is an unbelievable stretch of difficulty, although it potentially battle tests the Sun Devils for a stretch run.

Head coach Bobby Hurley spoke about the challenges that Arizona State has faced over the first 15 days of conference play following the game - comparing and contrasting the trio of elite teams the Sun Devils have faced during the stretch.

Arizona State's Opponents are Different, Yet Remain Elite

Hurley's description of the three different opponents were quite accurate.

"I mean, they're all a little bit different. I talked to the guys just watching Houston on film getting ready for the game that I think Arizona tries to overwhelm you with their size around the basket, and their guards can attack the basket and they get points in the paint.

Houston just tries to beat you into submission and and and make you want to quit or be somewhere else, like so that's just like, the intensity that they play with is different than probably anything that that I've played against this year, but all three of those teams on any given day, really, I think could be in the same conversation of having a chance to win like just based on what BYU has, what Arizona has, and Houston."

BYU arguably has the best top three players of any roster in the country, while Arizona is as balanced as any team. Houston's starting lineup is perfectly balanced between offense and defense, while the physicality they present continues to give opposing teams headaches.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) dunks the ball over Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils fortunately have a small handful of games that present opportunities to stack up victories in the next seven weeks. Arizona State will take on Utah twice in February - a team that is considered the weakest team in the Big 12. They also play one game each against Colorado, Oklahoma State, Baylor, and TCU - all are prime chances to get to the target of between 18-20 wins in order to ensure another NCAA tournament appearance.

