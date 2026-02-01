Report Adds Clarity to Arizona State's Pursuit of Elite Recruit

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham continues to set the foundation for the 2026 season - and beyond - for the Arizona State Sun Devils football program.

The 2026 rendition of the program is just weeks away from partaking in spring practices in anticipation for the regular season, while future recruiting endeavors - including the 2027 and 2028 classes - are at front of mind as well.

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource gifted promising news to fans of Arizona State on Sunday afternoon - in the vein of a key in-state product that is a member of the '27 class.

Arizona State in Strong Position for OL Recruit

"Basha OL Jake Hildebrand, AZ's top 2027 prospect by 247Sports, told me he will include ASU in his upcoming top five following a successful weekend visit. He praised coaching continuity and ASU's OL development, including Max Iheanachor's rapid growth."

Hildebrand, a junior that recently won a state title for Basha, is considered the 130th best player in the 2027 class according to 247's Composite rankings. The prized prospect was one of six recipients of Dillingham's "golden ticket" efforts last summer - a move in which the head coach leveraged to make it clear that local athletes are a top priority to Arizona State moving forward.

The 6'5.5" offensive tackle previously named a top-10 list on New Year's day, where Arizona State was joined by Texas A&M, Alabama, Indiana, USC, Miami, Ohio State, Utah, Oregon, and Texas.

Basha offensive tackle Jake Hildebrand (74) leads the team onto the field during the Open state championship against Chandler at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's still much work to be done to officially land the services of a true blue-chip prospect, but there are many positive signs pointing towards the pairing becoming a reality - including the Sun Devils being the first confirmed member of the final five.

Other intriguing factors in Arizona State's pitch include the track record that OL Saga Tuitele has built up as a talent developer over the last three seasons, as well as the relative low turnover amongst the coaching staff, and facility upgrades that are coming in the near future.

The development of Iheanachor in particular has potential to loom large as far as Arizona State's ability to recruit blue-chip lineman is concerned - as will the potential to earn ample playing time early on in a prospective career.

This will certainly be a process that is followed in the months ahead, and there is little doubt that Hildebrand will attend at least one home game in the season to come as part of said process.

