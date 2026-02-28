ASU Reveals Player Availability Report Ahead of Key Matchup vs Utah

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-14, 5-10 Big 12) are just hours away from taking part in the penultimate game of their 2025-26 season on Saturday afternoon against the Utah Utes (10-18, 2-13) from Desert Financial Arena.

The Sun Devils are coming off of two consecutive losses on the road, falling to Baylor and TCU over the last week in defeats that damaged hopes of a late-season run for a potential NCAA tournament bid, while Utah is slated to finish in the bottom two of the conference standings despite playing more competitive basketball as of late.

One of the major roadblocks in the way of ASU this season has been a consistent rash of injuries that has prevented the roster from building continuity or head coach Bobby Hurley from having the luxury to be flexible with rotations - that trend continued in the availability report that was unveiled on Friday evening.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

OUT

Adante Holiman

Vijay Wallace

Kash Polk

Quentin McCoy

Marcus Adams Jr.

The same group of players that have been listed as out for an extended period remain in that sphere for Saturday's contest.

Wallace has been out since suffering a season-ending injury in an exhibition game against Texas A&M in late October, with the hope being that a return to Tempe will be made for next season. The same goes for Holiman, who has missed the entire season with an elbow injury that has seeminly failed to improve over the last few months.

The most disappointing development is the optics that Adams Jr. won't return this season. There was optimism from Hurley that the forward would be able to return in late January, but those hopes have dwindled as each game passes.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

Allen Mukeba

Mukeba pops up on the report on Griday after exiting the second half of Tuesday's loss to TCU with what appeared to be a leg injury. The hope is that the senior forward will be able to play, although there's a strong likelihood that the decision won't be made until close to gametime.

The return of Bryce Ford has been a major topic of conversation in recent weeks, as the junior guard has been dealing with a nagging injury since December. Ford returned on Tuesday on a minutes restriction and appears to be on the mend heading into the home stretch of the season.

Arizona State-Utah is set to tip-off shorlty after 1:30 P.M. MST Saturday, with the game set to be broadcast on TNT.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .