Arizona State Unable to Close Out Major Win Opportunity vs Baylor

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) ultimately failed to complete a victory over the struggling Baylor Bears (14-13, 4-10) by a score of 73-68 on Saturday afternoon in the first of two road games against Texas-based conference foes.

Arizona State is coming off of their most impressive win of the season over #13 Texas Tech, while Baylor fell to Kansas State - both were on Tuesday night.

The Sun Devils entered the game at a disadvantage once again, as guard Bryce Ford was ruled out roughly one hour before the start of the game.

Follow key developments from the game below with Arizona State on SI.

First Half

Baylor started off with a steady lead of roughly one to two possessions over the first half of period one, but a three-point knockdwn by Andrija Grbovic tied the game at 17 just prior to the 10 minute mark.

Baylor's efficient offensive exploids continues for much of the half, with Isaac Williams IV and Tounde Yessoufou carrying much of the scoring load.

A handful of stops on defense and clutch baskets put Arizona State up by 10 points late in the half, but a late Baylor layup brought the ASU lead back to 40-32 going into the locker rooms.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) looks to pass as Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Second Half

The first several minutes of the second half were kinetic, as Baylor's refocused defensive efforts made life difficult for ASU over the stretch, as the Sun Devils turned the ball over five times over the first four minutes of the frame.

Arizona State's lead waned to just 42-39 with 15:09 remaining in the game. Baylor eventually retook the lead briefly, although Anthony "Pig" Johnson continued to get to the rim at-will, allowing ASU to take a 48-46 advantage at the under-12 timeout, with Johnson set to attempt a pair of free throws.

The second half took a turn from a kinetic start to a very gritty finish, as both teams were forced into tough shots and uncharacteristic turnovers. Baylor took a lead by as much as five late, but the Sun Devils refused to relent. Several high-effort possessions on defense brought the deficit back down to a singular point before Obi Agbim hit another three-point look.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley disputes a call with an official during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils ultimately were unable to muster up enough offense in the final possessions of the game to remain level, and the slim tournament hopes seem to be dashed once again.

Key Performances

Anthony "Pig" Johnson - 20 PTS, 3 AST, 3 STL

Massamba Diop - 10 PTS, 10 REB

Allen Mukeba - 10 PTS, 5-5 FG

What's Next

Arizona State concludes their road trip against TCU on Tuesday night before returning home to take on Utah next Saturday.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) grabs a rebound against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

