Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup vs Hawaii
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) are set to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-1) of the Big West Conference shortly - as the former begins a week-long trek in the state.
Arizona State is coming off of a 75-62 win over Georgia State, while Hawaii defeated Utah Tech by a score of 68-62 in their last game.
Bobby Hurley was tasked with crafting a starting lineup that matches up best with a unique Hawaii roster - the team is quite lengthy and deep for a mid-major program - the head coach opted to roll with the unit that had been in place over the first several games tonight.
ASU's Starting Five
- G Moe Odum
- G Bryce Ford
- F Andrija Grbovic
- F Santiago Trouet
- C Massamba Diop
Odum has been exceptional to begin his time at Arizona State, as he leads the team in scoring (14.8), and assists (7.5), while also shooting over 40% from three-point range. The Pepperdine transfer has truly been a natural fit into the Arizona State offense and has been a phenomenal culture fit.
Ford - a native of Scottsdale - has had a reasonably successful homecoming, as he has knocked down nine three-point looks through four games while also playing solid team defense.
Grbovic and Trouet have shown promise in certain areas in their first games of action for the program, although both have also struggled as floor-spacers. They remain in the starting lineup for the time being and should become more comfortable as the season goes on. Expect former four-star recruit Marcus Adams Jr. and senior enforcer Allen Mukeba to receive more run in this game, as both have been working back to full speed from offseason injuries.
Diop has impressed droves of people associated with the program ever since committing to play in Tempe over the summer. The freshman center had previous experience playing at the professional level in Spain, and that has translated to the collegiate game. Diop boasts averages of 14.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 SPG, and 1.8 BPG. The native of Senegal has also shot nearly 60% from the floor and 50% from three-point range.
Expect Adams, Mukeba, Noah Meeusen, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, and perhaps Trevor Best to receive minutes off the bench - this isn't a traditional mid-major team that they are facing.
Arizona State-Hawaii is set to tip shortly - it will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Spectrum Sports Network.
