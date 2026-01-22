Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup Ahead of West Virginia Matchup

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4 Big 12) are seeking to snap a two-game losing streak tonight as they return to home to face the 12-6 West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a competitive loss to Arizona and a lopsided defeat at the hands of Houston, while West Virginia defeated Colorado last Saturday.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley was tasked with curating a starting unit that best matched up with what the physical Mountaineer team brought to the table - the group the 11th-year head man went with is below.

Arizona State's Starting Five

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Noah Meeusen

Santiago Trouet

Massamba Diop

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) moves the ball against Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Odum and Diop have played in and started all 19 games thus far this campaign. Odum leads the team in scoring and assists, while Diop has been a two-way marvel during his freshman season.

Meeusen has burst onto the scene over the last two games, averaging 11 points per contest, while shooting 6-for-8 from behind the arc and providing valuable off-ball defense.

Trouet has been one of the "unsung heroes" of the 2025-26 squad, as the junior transfer from San Diego has paced the team in rebounding, while also providing a steadying presence on defense.

Ford returns to the starting lineup after coming off of the bench for a pair of games. Hurley praised the junior for working as hard as anyone on the team in the ramp-up to the season, expressing regret for the injury that the shooting guard suffered on December 9. Ford has provided invaluable floor-spacing (38.6% from behind the arc), as well as secondary ball handing capabilities.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Bryce Ford (4) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This decision from Hurley pushes Anthony "Pig" Johnson back to the bench - the senior is tied for second on the team in scoring, and has been an undeniable spark-plug for the offense, especially when it comes to pressuring the rim for a team that doesn't do such at a high volume.

The Sun Devils are running with an eight man rotation tonight, so expect senior forward Allen Mukeba to bring trademark strength down low to the table, with Andrija Grbovic serving as an ideal floor-spacer from within the frontcourt. The team will continue to suffer from an unfortunate loss on Wednesday night as well, as sophomore forward Marcus Adams Jr. was ruled out on Tuesday night for what is a fifth consecutive game.

Arizona State-West Virginia is now underway and is currently being broadcast on streaming service Peacock.

