Arizona State Seniors End Careers, Positive Impact Will Carry on
TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State Sun Devils potentially saw their season come to an end with an unfortunate 91-42 defeat at the hands of Iowa State in the second round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday.
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley is expected to move on from the program following the loss, although nothing has been finalized as far as postseason plans are concerned.
If this is the end for the season, it also marks the end of the careers of three seniors that spent the last several months in Tempe - Arizona State on SI gives due credit to each of the three below.
Moe Odum
Odum has been one of the most impactful players to grace Tempe this decade - full stop.
The senior guard didn't enjoy an ideal finish to the Big 12 slate, as he scored just nine points in the win over Baylor and fouled out with several minutes against Iowa State - this shouldn't take away from what was simply an exceptional year.
Odum is exactly what every program desires at the point guard spot - an intentional ball-handler, crafty passer, gritty defender, and leader that will push the team to be the best it can be on a daily basis. Odum brought fierce competitiveness to the table - curating a blueprint for what archetype of point guard the next coach should target in the years ahead.
Anthony "Pig" Johnson
Johnson is - as Hurley described - the "best value a coach could find" following a game last week.
The senior guard was playing at the NAIA level less than one year ago, making the unusual transition to division one basketball - actually excelling in that move.
Johnson turned into one of the best bench players in the Big 12 over the course of the season, bringing consistent rim pressure, ferocious off-ball defense, and a general spark to the table that resulted in the Sun Devils having a fighting chance to reach the NCAA tournament late in the season despite many roadblocks facing the team over the course of the year.
Allen Mukeba
Mukeba is yet another player that set the stage for what the future culture of the Arizona State program can look like.
The senior played in all 33 games this season in the face of battling through injuries - providing highlight-reel defensive plays, strong finishing, and a general sense of connectivity of an offense that was largely strong during the campaign. Mukeba is yet another symbol of what a great Sun Devil looks like - even if he was just in Tempe for a single year.
Read more on Arizona State’s path forward in the Big 12 tournament here - including key bracket information, and on what the Sun Devils must do to earn an NCAA tournament berth here.
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.