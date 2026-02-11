Arizona State Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Oklahoma State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-8 Big 12) are looking to stay above .500 tonight in a home contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-7, 4-6), an NCAA tournament bubble squad that likely needs a victory to stay on the bubble.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 78-70 loss to Colorado on the road on Saturday night, while Oklahoma State backed up their monumental victory over BYU with a 37 point loss to Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

One of the biggest roadblocks that Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley has experienced this season is the fact that the 15-man scholarship roster that was built up over the offseason has been resuced to seven or eight-man rotations during Big 12 play.

The eight-man arrangement continued on Tuesday, as key players that had previously been listed on the player availability report last week were taken off as of Monday.

Arizona State Reveals Starting Five

Moe Odum

Bryce Ford

Santiago Trouet

Andrija Grbovic

Massamba Diop

Odum has played in and started in every game this season for the Sun Devils - serving as the unquestioned best player and defined vocal leader of the team. Odum leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals, while also being the major catalyst as far as three-point shotmaking is consider.

Ford has now started in 20 of his 21 appearances this season. The junior guard from Scottsdale is fourth on the team in scoring (largely from three-point volume), while also serving as an occasional spark plug off the dribble.

Trouet returns to the starting lineup after coming off of the bench and playing in 20 minutes against Colorado on Saturday. The 6'11" forward missed his second game of the season against Utah last week after suffering a lower-body injury against Arizona on January 31.

Grbovic is the perfect compliment to Trouet, as the 6'11" forward serves in more of a floor-spacing role. The native of Montenegro has shot 36.7% from three-point range on nearly four attempts per game this season.

Diop has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the Big 12 this season, as the freshman is second on the team in scoring, leads in rebounds, and is among the most successful at accruing blocks in the conference - averaging over two per game.

Noah Meeusen, Allen Mukeba, Trevor Best, and Anthony "Pig" Johnson are the players that are available off the bench for the game that is set to tip momentarily.

