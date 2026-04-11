Revisiting Top Guard Targets in Transfer Portal for ASU
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TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball is heading into week three of the Randy Bennett era fully immersed in the roster-building phase of the offseason, as the transfer portal opened up on Tuesday morning after the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.
The Sun Devils and Bennett may very well face an overhaul heading into 2026-27, as several players have entered the transfer portal, including Belgian combo guard Noah Meeusen. Arizona State on SI names three guards to monitor in the portal in the days and weeks to come below.
Finley Bizjack, CG, Butler
Bizjack is a soon-to-be senior out of Texas who spent three seasons with the Butler Bulldogs under Thad Matta.
The combo guard is ranked as the No. 48 player in the transfer portal per 247Sports after averaging 17.1 points per game across 31 games played (all starts) in 2025-26. Bizjack's 6'4" frame, ability to space the floor, and aptitude to make hockey assists are all reasons in which Bennett would be drawn to bringing him to Tempe - this appears to be something to monitor over the next several days.
Christian Hammond, PG, Santa Clara
Arizona State fans saw what Hammond can do as a scorer first-hand in a December game between the two teams. The sophomore out of Denver scored 22 points and knocked down four three-point attempts in what was eventually an Arizona State victory.
Hammond doesn't necessarily jump off the page as a "traditional" point guard, but he would add much-needed floor spacing, length, and crafty scoring to the table for the upcoming team. It remains to be seen if the upcoming junior will be a target or not, but the Sun Devils should at least kick the tires.
Joel Foxwell, PG, Portland
It's no secret that Bennett and freshly minted associate head coach David Patrick have an affinity for players who hail out of Australia - this potential pairing feels like a match that makes sense at many levels.
The 6'1" guard put together an exceptional freshman season at Portland - leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals, while also finishing in the top five in rebounding. The guard is tenacious as an attacker, has displayed a functional ability from behind the arc, and is a disruptive defender. The Sun Devils have shown interest in Foxwell as of late, per reports, so this is another possible transaction to keep a close eye on.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.