Revisiting Top Guard Targets in Transfer Portal for ASU

TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball is heading into week three of the Randy Bennett era fully immersed in the roster-building phase of the offseason, as the transfer portal opened up on Tuesday morning after the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

The Sun Devils and Bennett may very well face an overhaul heading into 2026-27, as several players have entered the transfer portal, including Belgian combo guard Noah Meeusen. Arizona State on SI names three guards to monitor in the portal in the days and weeks to come below.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Finley Bizjack, CG, Butler

Bizjack is a soon-to-be senior out of Texas who spent three seasons with the Butler Bulldogs under Thad Matta.

The combo guard is ranked as the No. 48 player in the transfer portal per 247Sports after averaging 17.1 points per game across 31 games played (all starts) in 2025-26. Bizjack's 6'4" frame, ability to space the floor, and aptitude to make hockey assists are all reasons in which Bennett would be drawn to bringing him to Tempe - this appears to be something to monitor over the next several days.

Feb 25, 2026; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (11) drives against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Christian Hammond, PG, Santa Clara

Arizona State fans saw what Hammond can do as a scorer first-hand in a December game between the two teams. The sophomore out of Denver scored 22 points and knocked down four three-point attempts in what was eventually an Arizona State victory .

Hammond doesn't necessarily jump off the page as a "traditional" point guard, but he would add much-needed floor spacing, length, and crafty scoring to the table for the upcoming team. It remains to be seen if the upcoming junior will be a target or not, but the Sun Devils should at least kick the tires.

Mar 19, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves and guard Christian Hammond react during an interview at the practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Joel Foxwell, PG, Portland

It's no secret that Bennett and freshly minted associate head coach David Patrick have an affinity for players who hail out of Australia - this potential pairing feels like a match that makes sense at many levels.

The 6'1" guard put together an exceptional freshman season at Portland - leading the team in scoring, assists, and steals, while also finishing in the top five in rebounding. The guard is tenacious as an attacker, has displayed a functional ability from behind the arc, and is a disruptive defender. The Sun Devils have shown interest in Foxwell as of late, per reports, so this is another possible transaction to keep a close eye on.