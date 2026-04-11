ASU's Reynolds Welcomes Diverse Defensive Line Group in 2026

TEMPE -- Arizona State Sun Devils defensive line coach Diron Reynolds spoke to the media for the first time this spring as his third season in Tempe has started with some emphatic performances put forward by his unit.

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Reynolds Thrilled With Return of Key Lineman

Defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner returned to the practice fields for the first time since last year on Tuesday after suffering two major injuries over the course of last offseason, including a torn Achilles during fall camp. The impact of the Oregon transfer and local high school prodigy has been felt instantly, including by Reynolds.

"It's really good to have him back, man, because you know, inside position, you need that depth," Reynolds said. "I mean, our guys' bodies take a beating, but you know, we can keep him healthy, man, he brings a really good, twitchy element to our defense, so I can't wait to see what he continues to do."

Arizona State defensive linemen MyKeil Gardner (93), left, and Jacob Rich Kongaika (98) train during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gardner is expected to compete to be in the two-deep this season alongside C.J. Fite , Zac Swanson, and others. Time will tell if this actually comes to fruition, but there's little doubt that the depth has improved on the interior of the line so far this spring.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former ASU Star Welcomed to Staff

Former ASU center Leif Fautanu - who started at the position in 2024 - has returned to the program to assist Reynolds. The value Fautanu has brought in his brief time on staff has been felt by everyone, including the vaunted defensive line coach.

"I'm so glad we got him, I mean Leif is a breath of fresh air," Reynolds added. "I mean, he brings the offensive knowledge to the table. He talks about blocking schemes with me. He talks about things that might hurt the offense, just different things about where guys have the eyes, where they have their hands. He brings a really important element to our defense, he's going to help us up the tongue this year, and I'm looking forward."

August 15, 2024; Tempe, Ariz., U.S.; ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The absence of Fautanu on the offensive line was felt during the 2025 season, though the team still managed to do relatively well with a patched-together group due to injuries. His presence on the staff is certainly welcome and will continue to impact the team positively.

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, left, tackles Western Michigan's Jalen Buckley for a safety during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reynolds Previous Connection to EDGE Discussed

Arizona State struck gold in January when Michigan State EDGE Jalen Thompson committed to play in Tempe during the 2026 season. The move prompted many to speculate that Reynolds played a role in the pledge, as Thompson played under his tutelage as a freshman on the Spartans in 2023.

Reynolds discussed how their connection extended beyond Michigan State, as Thompson had been recruited by him at Stanford as well. This simply shows how connected Reynolds is to his players (former/current alike) and how respected a coach the 30-plus-year veteran is across college football.