How Arizona State Will Manage MyKeil Gardner Loss
Game week is officially here for the Arizona State football program heading into a 2025 season that sees the team approaching the top 10 in the AP Poll before even playing a game.
The roster retains 17 starting players from last season, including a defense that is bringing back 10 of 11 players on the first string.
An unfortunate piece of news struck Tempe regarding the defensive line group during head coach Kenny Dillingham's weekly media availability ahead of games.
Dillingham relayed the fact that former Oregon DL MyKeil Gardner will be out for the season with an achilles injury - dealing a major blow to a strong group in which Gardner was shaping up to be two-deep on the interior during the 2025 season.
Gardner was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Liberty high school in Peoria - spending two seasons at Oregon before transferring to the Sun Devil program in January.
Despite the loss, the Sun Devils hold the depth and coaching to overcome it.
How does Arizona State respond to this major loss?
Jacob Rich Kongaika and C.J. Fite have been long projected to be the starting players on the interior - with Texas transfer Zac Swanson also figuring into the regular rotation after recently fully recovering from a foot injury suffered in April.
Blazen Lono-Wong, Ramar Williams - who has drawn considerable praise from coaches in recent days after a series of impressive practices - and senior Anthonie Cooper all have potential to figure into the spot that Gardner leaves behind.
What does the injury mean for Gardner and his future in Tempe?
Dillingham stated that Gardner was already working through a separate injury when the achilles injury occurred.
The head coach took a positive spin on a very unfortunate situation - stating that this potentially set Gardner up to get 100% healthy for next season - one in which the junior might be set up to start in depending on Fite's potential NFL prospects.
