C.J. Fite Discusses Upcoming Senior Season With Arizona State

TEMPE -- C.J. Fite is set to be one of the several familiar faces that returns to Arizona State for the 2026 season.

The Sun Devils saw roughly 20 players transfer out, while others graduated. Jordyn Tyson and Keith Abney II decided to forego their final seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

Fite had the same opportunity to make the jump to the pro level, but ultimate decided to return for his final season in Tempe.

Arizona State on SI received an opportunity to discuss the decision to return with the Texas native, as well as several other team-related topics on Wednesday.

Fite Discusses Peers Entering NFL Draft

The lone draft-eligible junior that was projected to be selected within the first three rounds of this year's NFL draft spoke on Jordyn Tyson and Keith Abney II opting to take off to the next level.

"All those guys deserve it, they're all great people, great players, it's cool to see they're getting their flowers."

Tyson is projected to be an early first-round pick, while Abney is expected to be a day two selection. Offensive tackle Max Iheanachor has been a fast riser during the pre-draft process as well.

Fite is poised to open 2026 as one of Arizona State's premier draft prospects - likely alongside receiver Omarion Miller, running back Kyson Brown, and cornerback Rodney Bimage Jr.

Fite Expected to Lead Defense

Fite will be one of the most tenured members of the roster as a whole when the regular season kicks off, as he will likely be the lone projected starter on the defensive line that is a senior.

Fite will be looked at to set the tone for a unit that was quite productive for Diron Reynolds last season, as well as being an enforcer as both a run stopper and disrupter of the quarterback.

Fite Likely to be All-Big 12 Preseason Selection

Fite's performance during the Sun Devils' run to the Big 12 in 2024 earned him a second team All-Big 12 selection.

Although the DT quite arguably put together an even stronger season in 2025, he was denied a selection to any of the Big 12 teams.

This is unlikely to be the case in the season to come, as Fite's track record speaks volume. The dominant run stopper and top-tier playmaker is sure to enter the new season as one of - if not the best - player at the position in the Big 12.

