Arizona State Rotation Player to be Out for Foreseeable Future

TEMPE -- While the Arizona State Sun Devils did earn their second Big 12 victory in an 82-68 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night, it continued to come at a cost.

Bobby Hurley's roster building strategy had found a marked level of success in the early stages of the new season, but injuries continued to pile up and have forced the 11th-year head coach to essentially tighten game-by-game rotations to eight players.

Preseason injuries to G/F Vijay Wallace and G Adante Holiman were crucial to reaching this reality, while other rotation stalwarts such as Bryce Ford have presented immediate challenges.

The most pressing injury in the short-term is none other than Marcus Adams Jr. - who has missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury.

The redshirt sophomore played 11 minutes in the 95-89 loss to Colorado on January 3, with Hurley appearing to be optimistic that the former Cal-State Northridge star would be able to make a return in the next "7-to-10 days" after the January 10 win over Kansas State.

This isn't the case, as it seems unlikely that Adams will be able to rejoin the lineup ahead of two massive games against upper-tier conference foes this week.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State's Rotation Holding Strong Without Adams

Adams' three-game stretch from Oklahoma on December 6 to Santa Clara on December 13 was a clear exhibit of the value that he provides to the squad, although the forward got off to a tepid start during the early stages of the campaign due to a preseason injury.

Adams injuries compounded other ailments that had plagued the roster, although Hurley has rebounded quite well.

Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Santiago Trouet, Andrija Grbovic, and Massamba Diop comprise the most utilized starting lineup this season - with all five bringing distinct positives to the table. Anthony "Pig" Johnson has become one of the best bench scorers in the conference - less than a year removed from playing at the NAIA level. Noah Meeusen has quietly developed into a quality two-way player and has shot 8-12 from three point range over the last four games. Allen Mukeba has provided a much-needed jolt of physicality and athleticism to a roster that is more based in skill compared to force.

Arizona State is set to return to play tomorrow night, when the Sun Devils travel to Orlando, Florida to take on the UCF Knights - who have been a pleasant surprise in the Big 12 this season.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oklahoma Sooners forward Tae Davis (13) at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

